This week’s BIG news from the RAGBRAI committee is the most entertaining yet! As promised, the committee continues to showcase everything BIG about Anamosa and picking the entertainment holds true to that. There will be two stages to keep both our residents and guest riders entertained.
The main stage, located on East Main Street at the intersection of Davis Street, will feature three local bands. Buffalo Creek will kick off the day starting at 2:30 p.m. Band member Doug Siefert said, “Buffalo Creek is looking forward to this great opportunity to perform for RAGBRAI with hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s including some originals as well.”
Anamosa’s popular Blue 60 Band will be starting about 5:45 p.m., and Steve Wendl, lead vocalist, has promised to not disappoint but will include the crowd participation they are known for. The Boyscout Hippies will end the night beginning at 9:00 p.m. having everyone entertained up till 11:30 p.m. with their variety of country, rock and everything in between! For the last four years, Ron LaFleur and the Boy Scout Hippies have been striving to create a great musical experience for the masses. They are extremely excited to be bringing everything they got to our Anamosa hometown crowd and RAGBRAI.
The local stage taking place on North Ford Street will have entertainment starting at 3:30 p.m. with some of the best talent in the Anamosa area including a dance company and an always popular open mic. They encourage both locals and RAGBRAI riders to participate. From 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Double D Acoustic will play classic rock from the 80s through 2000s.
The entertainment committee says when they met with the local bands all together to iron out the details, it was one of the most fun meetings they had and that you can expect lots of energy from their performances on July 29 from 2:30 p.m. up until 11:30 p.m.
For questions contact LeeAnna Boone, 319-462-4879.