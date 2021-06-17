Anamosa/Oxford Junction
With less than two months to go before RAGBRAI comes through the community in full force in late July, a group of 25 route inspectors and RAGBRAI Director Dieter Drake rode the route as a test.
According to RAGBRAI’s website, this year marks the 16th route inspection. The mission of the Route Inspection Ride is to spend an entire week inspecting the route and teaching the local ride right committees what to do with the information learned during the inspection ride. The goal of the route inspection is to “report potential hazards to local officials and engineers who might be able to repair the roadways.” As they go along the route, they have a mapping program that allows them to note potholes, cracks or any other road conditions that could cause issues with bike wheels.
After arriving in Anamosa June 10, the riders met with the local committee and went over what they saw on the road and what preparations needed to be made in the coming week, including sending out notification to residences along the route making them aware that the ride was coming through. Committee members were also encouraged to look around town for spots where bikes could be outside the main route that could be hazardous.
When the riders do come through, a pretty full ride is expected with around 16,500 registered. Though, when online registration closed at the beginning of June, total riders were down slightly from the average year. Drake said hundreds of riders were registering per day and expected day passes to be popular for this particular ride, which should help further augment the crowd.
After leaving Anamosa June 11, the riders made their way to Hale before stopping in Oxford Junction, which is serving as a meeting town this year. They stopped at the Oxford Junction Fire Station Friday morning before heading out of the county en route to Lost Nation. While in Oxford Junction, they toured the town and said they were excited to come back on July 30.