Oxford Junction
Following a community meeting held June 3 at the Oxford Junction Fire Department, those coordinating Oxford Junction’s role as a Friday meeting town for the RAGBRAI ride coming through Jones County at the end of July say their biggest need is volunteers.
After RAGBRAI riders leave Anamosa July 30, stops will be made in places like Hale, Lost Nation and Calamus. However, Oxford Junction’s role as a “meeting town” on the riders’ way to DeWitt means that riders will be spending more time in town on their way there.
Maria Dunkel, one of the people helping to organize the city’s RAGBRAI group, said there was a good turnout of vendors at the meeting and that they felt pretty good about the number of local vendors they had signed up. The goal is to keep the vendor pool to mostly in-town groups.
The big need at this point was volunteer help. Dunkel said they were looking forward to getting a chance to talk with RAGBRAI organizers Friday, June 11, when the pre-ride inspection group comes through to get a better understanding of where they were in need of volunteers. Dunkel said local organizations running vendor booths, like the churches or the American Legion Post, would need help, and general volunteers will be needed for things like sanitation and traffic control.
Dunkel said town organizers are looking to increase the amount of community involvement.
The next RAGBRAI meeting should be later this month, after speaking with the RAGBRAI officials, where they are hoping to have a volunteer sign-up sheet. Jeff Carstensen is coordinating the town’s volunteer efforts.
Anyone interested in getting involved is encouraged to contact him by either calling 319-480-2572 or email carstensen.jeff@gmail.com.