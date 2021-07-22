Here’s what you should know ahead of the RAGBRAI overnight stay on Thursday, July 29.
Several streets will be closed in and near downtown Anamosa.
Main Street will be closed from Garnavillo on the west to Williams on the east, North Ford Street will be closed from the southern drive of Senior Dining on the north to just north of the Post Office on the south, Huber Street will be closed from Main Street to Cedar Street, Davis Street from Main to Cedar Street on the north, and to First on the south, Cleveland from Main to Citizens Bank driveway, and Booth Street from Main Street to the alley. All road closures will take place from 12 a.m., Thursday, July 29, until 10 a.m. Friday, July 30.
It may be difficult to get around town.
Please allow extra time to get where you need to go and have patience with our visitors. If possible, consider running errands the day before or after the event. Please obey all of the Anamosa Police Department No Parking signage. All vehicles in violation of no parking signs will be towed.
Thousands of visitors will be in our community.
Let’s put our best foot forward! Clean up your yard, put out your BIG stuff. Have fun! Feel free to enjoy the festivities! Come downtown and listen to your favorite local band and enjoy some great food on Main Street.
Hundreds of volunteers are still needed.
Please give an hour or two if you can. Call LeeAnna to volunteer at 319-821-0071.