Anamosa
Audiences will be treated to a wacky show when Raiders Productions puts on “A Penny for Your Thoughts” Nov. 12-14.
This is a play based around main characters Penny and her different sides of her personality, or egos, in one of the craziest times in Penny’s life.
Director Dani Helmich said the production has been in her mind for a few years.
“I actually had picked this play out a couple years ago and hung on to it because I thought the story was one that the kids would really love, and it is just such a fun story. I also really love the author of this show, Scott Haan, as he is the author of the first show I ever directed at Anamosa High School, ‘Superhero Sanitarium,’” she said. “I really wanted us to get back to our roots with acting and putting on a comedy that people would love. We have a lot of new students involved this year, and I knew this would be a show that would get those students excited! I’m really looking forward to seeing the students show their talents and have the show come together with each element.”
The cast, both new and old, are embracing the show’s wacky premise. Leah Brown, in the role of Penny, is not a new face. Brown started in productions with a pair of them when she was still in middle school and has continued to be a part of each production since getting to the high school.
“I feel like I’ve improved a lot acting-wise,” she said. “Memorization-wise, this production is way harder than anything I’ve ever done.”
That’s due to the fact that there’s a lot of intercutting between her dialogue and those of her egos during the course of conversations that happen with other characters. The different sides of her personality can try to take control of her at certain points, which can make for a fun and challenging performance as Brown has to change how she acts depending on who’s in control.
“It’s a lot of fun to see how different all those characters are,” she said.
In particular, it’s when her more “girly” side takes over that presents the biggest challenge for Brown as it’s most different to her real-life personality.
Having to react to different sides of Penny’s personality also made for an interesting experience for Gio Lopez. New to the Raiders stage, he plays Penny’s boyfriend Matt, who also works at her mother’s business. He said he’s just embraced the fun of the role and the challenges that come with so much of the dialogue when he’s on stage happening inside another character’s head.
That is helped by the fact that he feels he and Matt have a lot of similarities.
“I can get into that character a lot easier,” he said.
Both Brown and Lopez said the way their characters interacted based on how her personality changed based on her egos were some of their favorite parts of the production. Particularly, Lopez enjoyed moments when he’s on stage and able to hear the conversation that’s going on inside Penny’s head and what she ends up saying as a result of it, and how his character has to react.
Shows will be presented at the high school’s performing arts center Nov. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and 14 at 2 p.m.
“Our stage crew and cast have worked so well together and have really combined their efforts to put on a show that I think people will really love and enjoy,” Helmich said.