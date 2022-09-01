Scotch Grove
Edinburgh’s Folk Festival was held once again Aug. 28, offering the public the chance to tour the pioneer village.
Doors were open to tour the recreated homes, offices and churches of days gone by and to watch demonstration of skills like blacksmithing and cooking over a fire.
The keynote speaker of the annual event had people packed into the old train depot for a talk about the failed railroad that had once operated out of the building. It was standing room only in the depot as Anamosa author Gary L. Holzinger spoke about his book, “Chicago, Anamosa & Northern Railway: The Wapsie Valley Route.” The CAN, as it was known, operated from 1904 to 1915 and disappeared in 1917 when a Kansas City junk merchant dismantled and shipped it to Europe to aid the allies in World War I.
During the presentation, Holzinger focused on a DVD which takes viewers along the Google Earth route that the railroad took, photos of the railroad and its workers, and highlighting some of the stops that were created along the route and disappeared through time.
The route actually ran through land what is now owned by the Anamosa State Penitentiary before paralleling what is now Buffalo Road, though it never reached its planned expansion out to Independence and Waterloo. In all, there are 40 locations included in the book for people see.
This was his second Jones County presentation, having visited the Anamosa library a couple of months earlier. Given the location, Holzinger talked a little bit about the depot in which he now stood, including how it got to the village. The move to the pioneer village was the second time the depot had moved, the first being from its downtown location to a spot off Shaw Road.
Questions for the author included what happened to most of the right of way, which was largely sold in sheriff’s sale after the purchaser couldn’t afford the taxes. That put it largely back in the hand of those that had originally owned it. Queries also touched on the investment that could have saved the railroad but failed to materialize, which connected to the aforementioned hope that the railroad could eventually connect to Waterloo or Independence.
“If they would have made it to Independence or Waterloo, there’s probably a good chance the railroad would have survived,” Holzinger said, with the owner of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls line even considering buying the CAN at one point. “The catch was it was going to be electrified, and the people who lived along the route were going to have to pay a certain amount of taxes.”
After going to a vote, the public rejected that possibility, so it never materialized.
Books may be purchased for $25 at the Quasqueton or Coggon Historical Societies after June 5 or by mail for an additional $10 mailing fee. Please contact Quasqueton Area Historical Society at 319-318-2007 or email at qhistorical@yahoo.com for more information.