2021 was a big year for reading initiatives.
June 5, the community gathered in Central Park as the ribbon was cut on the Jones County StoryWalk.
The walk was part of Jones County Grade Level Reading campaign, which has been a priority for a number of years for the county and the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) as an area of focus, given the importance of making sure kids are reading by grade level by third grade.
Other partners included Jones County Conservation and Iowa State University Extension Office, Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition and the Cascade Public Library.
Since the ribbon was cut, Heather Weers, who spearheads the reading level campaign, said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We have received a lot of positive feedback on the StoryWalk. I have heard from many grandparents who take their grandkids out to see the different stories,” she said. “Michele Olson at Central Park has been a huge part of getting the StoryWalk signs created and printed and has committed to changing out the stories 5 times a year. The Central Park staff have been doing the upkeep of and around the stands. It’s such a great partnership to have with Central Park, and it certainly could not happen without them!”
There’s a survey at the end of the walk for people to leave their feedback, which has included a lot of messages saying how much people enjoyed it and planned to return. The popularity of the StoryWalk has already spawned a second in Monticello, and Weers is not opposed to others popping up in the county.
“We would love to install additional StoryWalks throughout Jones County. If there are any opportunities or partnerships to make this happen, we would love to start the conversations,” she said.
In other areas of the reading campaign, Weers has been in consistent communication with area schools. She meets with county elementary administrators at least four times a year to discuss how they can continue to support the schools, new initiatives they should look into and whether there are any new challenges. The biggest recent challenge is the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every Child Reads Jones County will continue to work with the school districts to promote school attendance for the students and to continue to promote the importance of reading. We have some upcoming community meetings to continue to brainstorm and make additional plans for implementation of other initiatives,” Weers said.
Looking forward to 2022, the initiative is looking to install more little libraries around the county and partnering with Jones County dentist offices on “Brush, Book, Bed.”
“Brush, Book, Bed is a program of the American Academy of Pediatrics to help parents develop healthy nighttime routines. Every Child Reads Jones County will be providing the books and the handouts for the dentist offices to give out to children when they visit the dentist,” Weers said,
There are also discussions started on a Jones County children’s book to promote reading in the county, and other ideas are constantly being brainstormed.