Anamosa
Well, once again it is county fair time here in Jones County. This means funnel cakes, country music legends, rock and roll bands, demolition derby and the Midway’s shows and rides. But years ago, the fair brought other very unique and different attractions to the area.
In 1912, for example, the fair was held right here in Anamosa. The fairgrounds were just northeast of the present-day school bus barn on Old Dubuque Road. These fairgrounds were owned and operated by the Anamosa Fair Association, and they conducted the fair from that location until 1931. A large wooden amphitheater/grandstand was built which held 10,000 persons.
Always interested in local history, I was perusing some old photo albums at the Anamosa Public Library. I noticed a few old photos, one of a leather-helmeted airplane pilot standing in front of the fair’s amphitheater and next to his 1912 French Nieuport IX aeroplane. There also was another snapshot of him flying. Being a pilot myself, and very interested in airplanes, I decided to look deeper into this event. The following is what I discovered.
In 1912, in anticipation of that year’s Anamosa Fair, the fair association hired a “birdman” by the name of Marcel Tournier, a Frenchman, to come and perform some aerial demonstrations for the crowds. The relatively new art of aviating was still very much in its infancy. Marcel Tournier was one of just a handful of qualified aviators at that time, which were gathered at the old Cicero IL Airfield (just outside Chicago) that summer. In 1912, the aeroplanes of the day were not capable of reliably flying the long trip from Cicero, so Mr. Tournier had to arrange for his disassembled aircraft to be hauled by railroad out here to Anamosa. Once here, he had to re-assemble the aircraft for flight. The Anamosa Eureka newspaper’s front page from Aug. 22, 1912, reported “A successful fair” and that “Tournier, the birdman, made two excellent flights each day. Without hesitation and without fear, he jumped into the aeroplane’s great belly and took to the heavens like a bird.”
Upon further investigation, I discovered an historical Anamosa map, which hangs on the wall just inside the vestibule at the Anamosa Public Library. This map shows the railroad tracks coming into town from the northeast, (Monticello- Dubuque etc.) and also shows the location of the old fairgrounds out on “Military Road,” now called Old Dubuque Road.
Upon closer examination of the map, I observed the location of a “well” right off the road and adjacent to the southern leg of the half-mile oval fairgrounds racetrack. I wondered to myself if there were any visible remnants still left from that old well. I drove out to that location to look, and to my surprise, it appears that the well had been capped by a circular poured-concrete slab many years ago and was still there! Once the exact location of this old well is established, it is easy to picture in the mind’s eye the exact location of the racetrack and amphitheater.
Looking once again at the photos, it appears, from the position of the airplane on the ground and in the air, that it had taken off toward the northwest, over Old Dubuque Road, then out over the present-day Dakota Street and the Remley Woods city park area.
So maybe in another 110 years the Jones County Fair will look very much different than it does today. Time marches on!