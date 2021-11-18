For Midland’s Veterans Day assembly, guest speaker Staff Sergeant Paul Brack, currently a recruiter with the National Guard, discussed how his role as a recruiter has impacted how him.
“It’s hard for someone like me to encompass and capture what everybody’s been through,” Brack said.
Though he said it’s hard for one person’s experience to capture the experience of being a veteran, Brack said the bond that veterans share is unique and one that could help bridge the generational gap through a measure of shared experiences.
Asking everyone who knew a veteran to raise their hands, everyone in the secondary school’s gym raised their hand, at which point Brack pointed out that only 1% of the population serves in the military. While he said he generally gets thanked about three times every time he walks into a gas station, there’s been points where that has not been the case. Looking to those veterans in attendance, Brack thanked them not only for their service but their support of the veterans that have followed in their footsteps.
The military has always been made up of those from a variety of different backgrounds. Brack said he served with all different types of people during his 13 years and his current role as a recruiter has continued to reinforce that.
One interaction as a recruiter that’s stuck with him is a conversation he had with someone from Africa. The recruit said where he came from, when he saw an American soldier, he felt safe. Having come to the U.S., he walked into Brack’s recruiting office after living in the country for two years and being afforded opportunities he never would have had back home. Having accomplished all that, he said he wanted to fulfill his dream of being an American soldier.
After hearing his story, Brack told him that he was exactly what he was looking for and had a unique understanding of what it meant to be a member of the American military.
Even as society continues to change, Brack encouraged those in the audience to think about the role individuals play in the country and encouraged those high schoolers in attendance to consider the impact they could have.
“You are the future leaders,” he said.
The ceremony, put on by the Midland Chapter of the National Honor Society, included the history of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the poem “In Flander’s Fields,” “Taps” and the history of the holiday itself.