Springville
The three local DAR Chapters and the Springville Historical Society will rededicate the recently restored Nathan Brown Monument beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The public is invited to attend. Individuals taking part in the ceremony will include state and local members of the DAR: SAR (Iowa Society, Sons of the American Revolution) and C.A.R. (Children of the American Revolution).
The restoration was made possible with grants from the State Historical Society, Inc. and the Linn County Historical Preservation Commission. Other donations came from individuals and the local organizations.
One of the aims of DAR is historic preservation. Since the monument on the gravesite of Nathan Brown, one of two Revolutionary War patriots buried in Linn County, was in dire need of restoration, the regents of the three DAR chapters – Mayflower, Ashley and Marion-Linn met six years ago with the Springville Historical Society to undertake the project.
Memorials by Michel of Solon was the contractor selected to do the restoration.
Once the funding was obtained in 2020, the granite base was ordered, and the restoration began. On the morning of August 10, the top of the monument was disassembled so the base could be dismantled and the new base put in place.
Unfortunately, the top was damaged during the derecho. Memorials by Michel found a local firm to repair the storm-damaged statue of a lady that stands on top of the memorial. The restoration was completed in November 2020.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a non-profit, non-political women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.
Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.
If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit the Iowa Society webpages: http://www.isdar.org or contact National Society DAR: http://www.dar.org.