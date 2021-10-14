The proposed map for new political boundaries in Iowa in the wake of the 2020 census failed to pass Oct. 5.
The Iowa House did not get a chance to vote on the proposed map, which failed the Iowa Senate. Both Sen. Dan Zumbach and Sen. Carrie Koelker voted against the ratification of the maps. The maps are drawn up by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency.
In rejecting the first draft, a senate resolution said the proposed draft failed to meet the requirements that, “Each district so established shall be of compact and contiguous territory” and that the next draft needed to balance better, “compactness and legally mandated population deviation.”
Several Iowa House districts have population at the outer limits of what the law permits. The congressional map had one district 1,000 miles in perimeter. That is not compact,” Koelker said.
“I believe a better map can be drawn to improve compactness, while at the same time maintaining appropriate population levels in each district.”
Citing feedback he heard from senators, Rep. Steven Bradley said there was a dislike of some of the shapes, like a figure eight, that popped up on district maps.
“I think the process is fair,” Bradley said via phone, believing Iowa was the “gold standard” when it comes to redistricting.
Rep. Lee Hein said that, “I would’ve voted yes on these maps because I believe it meets Iowa code’s requirements for a fair map. My colleagues in the Senate felt that while it met the requirements, it could be improved upon. LSA will draw a second map and we will see if the map meets the requirements and keeps the districts more compact. I hope that LSA can improve upon the Senate’s concerns while delivering a map that meets all the other requirements for a fair map as well.”
A second draft must be provided within 35 days. A special session to address a second draft is set for Oct. 28.