Anamosa
Looking back at his four years leading the Anamosa school district, retiring superintendent Larry Hunt said he’s very appreciative of the dedication staff in the district have shown to their craft in a challenging environment.
“One of the things that really stands out to me is how hard working our staff is. They care a lot about their jobs. They care a lot about their kids, and they just work their tails off for kids,” he said. “It’s a pretty tough time right now in education, but they haven’t really wavered.”
Prior to coming to Anamosa, Hunt served seven years as the superintendent for the Dike-New Hartford School District. He led Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) in multiple districts and currently serves on various School Administrators of Iowa committees. Prior to his superintendent role with Dike-New Hartford, Hunt served as the high school principal for Webster City schools.
Before moving into administration, Hunt had previously taught industrial tech and driver’s education. However, finding his home in the field of education was not something that was fait accompli. When he was a college student, he envisioned himself being a draftsman. With his involvement in athletics, his advisor encouraged him to get his teaching degree in case he found he didn’t feel at home working in industry.
“That started my path down to the educational route,” he said, and after spending a year in the industry field, he never looked back. “It made me realize education was where I needed to be.”
As he looks back on his time in the field, the biggest change he’s seen is the politicization of education. Since becoming an administrator since 2000, the amount of attention schools has had to pay to bills making their way through the legislature has risen exponentially. Whereas initially, there might be some items on the dockets that schools really had to pay attention to, now there’s numerous bills going through on an annual basis.
“The amount of involvement that the legislature…and the governor’s office has in education now is just mind-boggling to me,” Hunt said.
The changes are not ones he believes will have a positive impact on the state’s schools and could have far-reaching consequences for the types of students the state attracts.
“Many of them, in my opinion, are not good for the education world,” he said. “I just wish the legislature would back off of education and let us get back to just teaching kids because that’s what we want to do.”
As politics have gotten more polarized, finding a balance has been hard.
“We have to try to find a path down the middle of the road, and people have a hard time with that sometimes,” he said.
Having to navigate the pandemic for the last couple of years has proven to be the most challenging stretch of his educational career, with this past year providing even more challenges than the previous.
“This last year was much different and probably much more difficult than the first year of the pandemic,” Hunt said.
The first year, there was a lot of uncertainty about what to do and vaccinations had not been rolled out, so everyone went along with recommendations, including masking. This school year, the issues surrounding the pandemic, like masks and vaccines, got more politicized and heated. Information was flying fast and furious and what was being done in districts across the state or the country were assumed to be coming locally. This led to people getting riled up, even when it wasn’t even a discussion for the district.
“I would have to say this last year was probably my hardest in education,” he said, adding people didn’t know all that administrators and staff went through. “They’re getting it from each side, and they can’t win…Any decision you make is going to be wrong to somebody, and then social media just piles on top of that.”
That challenge didn’t go unrecognized.
“I’d like to thank Larry for your service to the district,” school board president Brian Hurt said during the June 20 meeting. “We went through one of the toughest school years that anybody has…There’s been so many improvements.”
Though he has his concerns over what the future might hold for education as a whole, he heads to retirement hoping for the best in the district he’s called home for the past handful of years.
“I wish Anamosa the best. This was a good move for me and my wife…and I just wish the district the best and hope the best decisions are made going forward,” he said. “I think we’ve made some good progress over the past four years.”
New superintendent Darren Hanna will officially take the reins from Hunt July 1.