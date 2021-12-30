Anamosa
CGL Companies was contracted to evaluate the safety and security needs of the Iowa Department of Corrections (IDOC). This study came after the murders of two staff, correctional officer Robert McFarland and registered nurse Lorena Schulte, and hostage-taking of Lori Matthes at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and reflected IDOC’s determination to improve security practices and agency performance. The company released their report Dec. 15, and the Department of Corrections released a summary of the report Dec. 20.
“Since this tragic incident, the Iowa Department of Corrections has focused its efforts on improving the safety and security of its facilities. Progress has been made, however, the lack of adequate staffing levels in certain facilities coupled with significant recruitment and retention issues have hampered the Department’s efforts,” the report summary read.
“Moreover, a national workforce shortage, global pandemic, and an increasing prison population has added additional strain to Iowa’s prison system.”
The following are some highlights from the report.
Operational improvements observed included the following.
• Improving safety and security: Since the attack, a significant number of administrators have been replaced, new policies have been developed to improve security practices and administrators now in place found to be very competent and eager to improve operations.
• The security, safety, audit processes that were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic have been reimplemented and improved.
• The agency has developed a work assignment screening process that will assess and classify incarcerated individuals for placement in job assignments to ensure they are better matching incarcerated individuals’ custody and behavior history/characteristics to work assignments.
• Implementations of unit management that were extremely effective in improving overall operations by being responsive to the needs of incarcerated individuals and the concerns of staff.
• The agency is taking creative efforts to improve the recruitment and retention of staff. To this end, the Department has recently added a statewide recruitment/retention specialist.
• Agency and facility leadership is engaged and open to initiatives that will improve security and operations at their individual institutions.
• Staff attitudes across the facility are generally good. Staff are understandably apprehensive regarding upcoming changes but remain largely positive.
Summary of key findings and recommendations
• System crowding: Unlike many correctional systems that are experiencing substantial reductions in inmate populations and corresponding levels of crowding, IDOC facility population levels far exceed capacity. As of December 13, 2021, the Department housed 8,106 inmates in facilities that had a capacity of 6,990 beds, a shortfall of 16%. This level of crowding exacerbates existing operational challenges in security, offender management and service delivery, while placing significant additional pressure on custody staff. The additional workload and heightened tension created by crowding is a major factor in the Department’s current staff recruitment and retention issues.
• Custody staffing: The IDOC would benefit from bolstering staffing to meet current facility security requirements and the challenges of managing a modern correctional system. Existing staffing gaps create high levels of overtime that exacerbate the already difficult issue of staff retention.
• Staff supervision: Supplementing the current supervision of custody staff would enhance the Department’s ability to mentor, guide and direct the activities of new staff, and ensure the consistent implementation of IDOC policies and initiatives. These additional positions would assist in retaining staff and providing support and direction.
• Recruitment and retention: Staffing has become the most serious issue that correctional systems face. At issue is the inability to effectively recruit and retain custody and nursing staff. In addition to recent steps, the report recommended expanded use of retention bonuses, expediting the hiring process, exploring the ability to expand the salary pay scale range progression and improving current pre-service training practices.
• Nurse shortages: Nursing vacancies are a critical issue at several facilities. While recruitment and retention policies play a key role, the State of Iowa’s continued authorization of time and one-half pay for registered nurse overtime, as adopted during the pandemic, would help address this issue, the report said.
• Policy/compliance system: IDOC has a very small central office. This small contingent is responsible for directing and monitoring the performance of a correctional system with over 8,000 inmates, 30,000 clients on community supervision, and 3,500 funded positions. Key to establishing an appropriate level of central office oversight is the need for a centralized policy/compliance unit that ensures new and revised policies accurately reflect agency needs/initiatives, are clearly communicated to the field and are consistently implemented. A central office Policy/Compliance Unit should be created to develop agency policies, ensure their accurate communication and implementation and evaluating system compliance to include providing facility scorecards for an overview of performance and tracking their corrective action.
• Security controls: IDOC should continue to focus efforts on improving operational control of tools and toxic chemicals, as well as better regulation of the movement of incarcerated individuals within its institutions. To improve consistency of the control of toxic chemicals, we recommend transitioning to a system of centralized storage and issuance of chemicals/toxics at each facility. To better facilitate offender movement, the IDOC should institute consistent inmate movement protocols.
• Training practices: The Department has implemented a centralized training curriculum and academy with an instructor training in order to ensure consistency and fidelity of staff training. Further development of this centralized, more consistent structure will allow the Department to better apply training staff expertise.
Commenting on the completion of the external review, IDOC Director Beth Skinner said the following: “The completion of this review is the next step in improving the safety and security of operations in this department. There are challenges that lie before us, but they are an opportunity to build upon our efforts.”
She continued, “I am thankful for CGL’s professionalism and hard work throughout this process. We look forward to carefully analyzing their findings and working hand-in-hand with our facilities around the state to implement them. The events that took place in Anamosa earlier this year were an unimaginable tragedy, and we continue to work through it together as a corrections family.”
Rep. Lee Hein released a statement following the report, saying in part, “While the department is making progress improving the safety and culture, there is more work to be done…This session, I intended to continue to work with Corrections leadership, staff, and my colleagues in the Statehouse to ensure that the dedicated staff of the prisons have the resources and support they need to make strategic improvements to the security and operations of the prisons.
“Our prisons play a vital role in the public safety of Iowans, and our prison employees sacrifice an enormous amount for this state. They deserve to know that we appreciate their work and have their back.”