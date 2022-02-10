In the kick-off of the 2022 election cycle, Republicans and Democrats gathered in caucus locations across the state and Jones County Feb. 7.
At the Ellen Kennedy Fine Art Center, Republicans from a handful of local precincts got together to discuss priorities for the county’s party in the coming year and hear from candidates or their supporters aiming to get the party’s nomination come June’s primary election.
At the Ellen Kennedy Fine Arts Center in Anamosa, Republicans worked to elect people to the county’s central committee, elect delegates and alternates for the Jones County Republican Convention and propose platform planks. In discussing what they felt were things they’d like to see in the party platform, Linda Stickle and Roger Kistler said they’d like to see calling for the convention of states, which would allow amendments to be proposed to the Constitution.
“I would say that Republicans are concerned about school issues and parents’ rights,” Stickle said. “Probably not in favor for the most part of mandates. Would rather have people make their own decisions.”
Before breaking up into groups, the gathered Republicans from Anamosa’s two precincts, Cass, Jackson and Fairview townships heard from those supporting candidates running for office—including State Representative Steven Bradley and a speaker for Lee Hein, with both representatives now in the same district ahead of the primary in June.
Across the county in Monticello, all of the county’s Democratic caucus goers met in Monticello to do the same at the Youth Development Center.
A wide range of possible resolutions to take to the county convention for possible inclusion in the state’s platform garnered discussion, though through there were some popular through lines.
“The mental health and education definitely need more support,” Leo Cook said, a former member of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
Resolutions proposed to take to the county convention for possible approval included term limits, opposition to the proposed flat tax, more mental health funding and a collection of education-based resolutions, including loosening restrictions on substitute teachers to address the staffing shortage and a ban on streaming cameras in the classroom.