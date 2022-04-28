With recent changes made concerning how governmental bodies could spend the funds, Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein said there was a recommendation to place on file for how the county should use their allotment of American Rescue Plan Act money.
The recommendation came from the committee set up to come up with recommendations for how the county should utilize their funding. The committee was comprised of elected officials and the county’s public health director. With the revenue loss provision laid out in the guidelines from the treasury department, since the county received less than $10 million, the county could use all of their funding under that provision.
Under the provision, funds can be used for “traditional government services,” but not to offset negative tax revenues, deposits into pension funds, fund debt services, replenish financial reserves, pay off settlements or undermine COVID mitigation services.
Possible projects the committee had identified for the use of their funds, totaling just more than $4 million, include remodeling the courthouse bathrooms in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, proxy card access for county buildings and possible further renovation of the courthouse.
Doing it this way streamlines the county’s reporting. If the county awarded funds to outside agencies, they would still have to track whether they were being spent correctly.
The motions made do not mean the plan cannot be altered by the supervisors. A public meeting date to discuss plans for the funding was set to be put on the calendar at the April 26 meeting.