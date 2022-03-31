After gaining feedback, the Springville school board and district officials discussed the feasibility of bringing wrestling back into the fold at the district.
The district’s wrestling club expanded to 68 for this year. Activities director Joe Martin said he’s tried to gauge interest by giving a survey to sixth, seventh and eighth graders, as well as high schoolers. Martin found eight junior high students and four high school kids would be interested if it was at Springville. The district currently coops with Anamosa for wrestling but has only had a couple of junior high students participate. Central City, who the district has shared with in the past for the program, had eight total students between the high school and junior high.
In discussing with the other conference athletic directors what costs could be, the program would be “very low-key in terms of up-front costs,” Martin said. The program would be scheduled for away meets only, with the costs being for uniforms and coach payments. With the excitement garnered by the wrestling club, they are looking at the possibility of holding a tournament in Springville by borrowing the necessary equipment from other schools.
“If we’re going to commit to our kids and commit to a program, you want to jump in,” Martin said, adding starting a new program could be difficult, but he’d felt he’d done his due diligence.
Board vice-president Albert Martin said he felt it was important to give students as many opportunities as they could in the district. Before making any decisions, board members said there were items they needed more clarity on, such as if it was the correct time and how it impacted the district’s budget for next year. Board president Kate O’Brien May said while she felt the wrestling program was important, she wanted to make sure the numbers worked, and the district was being fiscally responsible.
Joe Martin said the district would have to decide around the end of July whether they wanted to start a program.