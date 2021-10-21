Anamosa/Springville
Voters in the Anamosa and Springville school district will notice a public measure on their ballots in the Nov. 2 election for adopting a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying how the districts can use the Secure and Advanced Vision for Education Fund (SAVE) monies.
The money in this fund is earmarked for school infrastructure needs or district property tax relief. School infrastructure is defined as “activities for which a school district is authorized to contract indebtedness and issue general obligation bonds.” Examples of activities can include things like construction work, site improvements and remodeling work.
The Iowa Legislature extended the fund through 2051, but with districts’ current statement set to expire in the coming years, the districts need the public to signal their approval for how the funds will be used through that new date.
“All it really does is allow us to use the money beyond [2029],” Anamosa Superintendent Larry Hunt said.
Business Manager Linda Von Behren said by passing the statement now, it allows districts to bond for projects beyond the previous sunset date of Dec. 31, 2029, if needed.
All the passage of the statement allows districts to do is continue to use their allocations. What it doesn’t do is impact taxes.
“This is a tax everyone is already paying in the state. A yes vote for Springville means we can use that money that is designated for us that we are already paying,” Springville Superintendent Pat Hocking said. “This is not a new tax. This is not an increase. This is just giving us the authority to use the money from the statewide penny like everyone else is doing.”
Anamosa has largely used for maintenance measures. The Anamosa School District has used these funds on projects such as payments towards bonds issued for the construction of the middle school, plumbing updates at the elementary, carpeting at the middle school and high school, sidewalk replacements at all three attendance centers, handicap accessibility at the football stadium and playground updates at the elementary.
In Springville, the school board over the past year to 18 months has been looking at five-year facilities plan, and Hocking said that utilizing some of the SAVE funds is an avenue the district is looking at in order to be able to make improvements to the district’s facilities. The district is looking at updates to the secondary building, possible updates to the preschool. Hocking said a failure to pass the bond would see the money go back to the state instead of being able to be utilized locally.
In order for the districts to pass the statement, a simple majority is needed.