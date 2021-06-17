Monticello
Flanked by emergency personnel, legislators and a pair of Monticello ambulances, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law June 9 outside of the Monticello Emergency Response Center that paves the way for counties to be able to designate emergency medical services (EMS) as “essential” and be able to get more funding for the services.
“Throughout the pandemic, Iowa’s health care workers and our first responders were on the frontlines of our response day in and day out,” Reynolds said, prior to signing the bill. “I think the pandemic shined an even brighter light on a growing issue in rural Iowa. The impact that limited EMS resources were having on small communities and…it was time to act.”
“This has been a long time getting here,” Rep. Lee Hein (R-Monticello), who had been working on a way to get more funding for rural EMS services, said in his opening comments of the signing. “We’re very proud of the job you guys do, and hopefully, this will provide some revenue to support training and equipment.”
Under the new law, counties can declare emergency medical services “essential” by passage of a resolution by the county board of supervisors. If such a resolution was passed, a county emergency medical services system advisory council would be established to research and assess the needs of the county.
Additional funding can be attained in one of two ways: either through a local option income surtax or a property tax not to exceed $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value on taxable properties. The approval of either revenue stream requires 60% approval of the funding by a vote of the public. If the vote fails, the funding would not be approved, and the resolution designating EMS as an essential service would be voided. If passed, the funding would sunset after 15 years, if not revoked by a petition and election.
After the ceremony, Hein said in working to get the bill through both houses in the 2021 session, they worked with their colleagues in the senate to figure out how they could get the bill passed. This led to the addition of the sunset and the necessity for the support to be reaffirmed every 15 years “to protect the taxpayers.”
After working on the issue the last few years in its various forms, Hein, whose son serves on the Monticello service, was happy to have a possible funding stream put into law.
“As a family member, you understand the commitment that those people make, and if we can’t get the equipment for them to do their job and training, people in rural Iowa are going to suffer because of it. So, I think that’s what it was all about,” Hein said
Also pleased were Jones Regional Medical Center CEO Eric Briesemeister and Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director Shelia Frink.
“It’s an exciting first step. We had to have something like this in place to bring it to the voters of the county. Now, the hard work begins. It was hard to get this far, it’s going to be even harder to educate the voters and let the voters know of the need. We’ve got to roll up our sleeves here locally in Jones County, as every county does, and really figure out ways to bring it to the voters so they understand what the need is and what an essential service is,” Briesemeister said.