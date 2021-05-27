Des Moines
Thursday, May 20, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law which took immediate effect to place restrictions on school districts, counties and cities to mandate masks or face coverings.
When discussing school districts, the new law states, “The board of directors of a school district, the superintendent or chief administering officer of a school or school district, and the authorities in charge of each accredited nonpublic school shall not adopt, enforce, or implement a policy that requires its employees, students or members of the public to wear a facial covering for any purpose while on the school district’s or accredited nonpublic school’s property unless the facial covering is necessary for a specific extracurricular or instructional purpose.”
Concerning counties, the law states, “A county shall not adopt an ordinance, motion, resolution, or amendment, or use any other means, that requires the owner of real property to implement a policy relating to the use of facial coverings that is more stringent than a policy imposed by the state.”
COVID-19
by the numbers
Jones County numbers held mostly steady, according to state data.
As of May 24, Jones County’s 14-day positivity dropped to 2.7% from 3.5%. The seven-day stats dropped slightly to get under 3% to 2.9%.
Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed five for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of four over the previous week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,122.
Quarantines in the Anamosa school district rose or decreased, depending on the building, per the district’s website as of May 18. Quarantines in the elementary rose from four to six, quarantines at the high school decreased from 52 to 34 and quarantines decreased at the middle school, from 24 to 11.
Of those residents of Jones County that have received the vaccine, nearly 9,000 have completed their series of shots. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 2.7 million.
Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov.
In Linn County, the 14-day average dropped .8% to 3.0%, and the seven-day average dropped to 2.3% from 3.7%. The active count in Springville’s zip code saw no new cases, keeping their total at 192. Among the positive cases, nearly 93% are recovered.