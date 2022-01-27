Gov. Kim Reynolds, second on left, spoke with Monticello Chamber of Commerce Members on Friday, Jan. 21. Flanking Reynolds are local state legislators, from left to right, Sen. Carrie Koelker, Sen. Dan Zumbach and Rep. Lee Hein.
Monticello Chamber of Commerce members asked questions of Gov. Kim Reynolds during her visit to Jones County.
Flanked by local legislators, Gov. Kim Reynolds made a stop in Jones County to talk with members of the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce for 45 minutes at the Kirkwood Community College Jones County Regional Center.
Reynolds opened by discussing her tax reform plan that she introduced in her Condition of the State address, which calls for a 4% flat tax and no longer taxing retirements, like 401(k)s, IRAs or ESOPs.
“Behind all of that was that we need to reward and celebrate work and the people that paid into their retirement,” Reynolds said.
In speaking with business leaders, Reynolds discussed the labor market. When asked about problems concerning staff retention in rural school districts, she touted a new apprenticeship program to allow students to start working in the classroom towards a paraeducator certification as well as a grant for paraeducators to be able to get their teaching licenses.
When asked about mental health services, Reynolds pointed to the establishment of the children’s mental health service and the change in funding that took the service off property taxes and built in a mechanism to help cover increasing costs. She also mentioned a partnership the state formed with the University of Iowa to help train teachers to recognize the early signs of needing mental health services. That wasn’t the only change in regard to schools.
“We made schools a site of service, and so they qualify for the funding that goes with it that’s sometimes an obstacle,” Reynolds said
Reynolds, when asked about the portion of the “Back the Blue” legislation that was impacting local budgets due to changes in how the language directed the compensation board and board of supervisors to set the sheriff’s wage, said she was “not familiar with that piece of that.” She went on to say that the bill showed support for law enforcement and imposed higher penalties for blocking streets and damages done to buildings.
“It was more focused from that perspective,” Reynolds said.
Other topics discussed included programming for seniors, grants for butchers, plants to grow biofuels and immigration.