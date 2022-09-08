Anamosa
Sept. 1, a ribbon cutting for a new 501©3 was held in Anamosa for a new organization aiming to assist those in financial need with a specific medical need.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 1:13 am
The Pivotal Reach and Paramount Foundation is from William Heskett, who previously ran Everlasting Pheasants Preservation, and is aimed at assisting people who are deemed to be candidates for either platelet rich plasma treatments or other regenerative medicine, like stem cells.
Heskett first learned about the treatment possibility around Thanksgiving before getting his PRP injections earlier this year to fix longstanding issues with his shoulder that dated back to his high school days.
According to an article on the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, the treatment can be used for things like tendon, ligament, muscle and joint injuries, post-surgical healing, osteoarthritis, hair loss and skin rejuvenation and seems to be on the rise, though it is still being studied.
“Research for the different applications of PRP is promising and rapidly growing,” the article stated. “Although the equipment used to produce PRP and the injections themselves have been cleared by the FDA, this procedure is considered investigational and has not been officially approved by the FDA for most uses. Since PRP is a substance derived from one’s own blood, it is not considered a drug. FDA clearance means that doctors can prescribe and administer PRP if they believe it’s in the best interest of the patient. However, lack of the FDA approval means that PRP treatments may not be covered by insurance.”
Because they might not be covered by insurance, that’s where the organization comes in. They seek to offer funding for people who need such a treatment. The organization determines eligibility based on income and then guides patients to a clinic to determine if the treatment is right for their needs.
The goal of the organization is to assist those who need the operation but might not be able to afford it without financial assistance. Heskett said, while cheaper than other treatment options, there’s still a cost if not covered. No organization other exists to assist with this this treatment for members of the general public.
The group is funded by grants and donations. They have not yet received a grant but have been attending various physician conventions to try to get the word out with positive feedback.
To learn more about the organization, head to pivotalreach.org.
