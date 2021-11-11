Anamosa
Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) and Purdue University Global hosted a virtual ribbon cutting, Nov. 2 to officially open its new simulation center, which is located in a standalone mobile building on the JRMC campus. JRMC team members and Purdue Global faculty and staff, along with local guests, were invited to watch the virtual ribbon cutting via JRMC’s YouTube Channel.
“Our mission at Jones Regional Medical Center is to provide the best outcome for every patient, every time. With the innovation of this simulation and education center, healthcare students and our team members can participate in immersive learning scenarios, empowering them and building confidence in their skills.” Eric Briesemeister, CEO of Jones Regional Medical Center, said. “We are proud to be continuing our relationship with Purdue University Global to open this state-of-the-art facility, as well as to continue to provide excellent education to current and future healthcare workers. We believe this will be a forward-thinking enhancement to our facility and community. “
This new facility provides state-of-the-art technology, simulation rooms staged as hospital areas and hosts realistic immersive learning exercises, allowing both students with Purdue Global and JRMC team members to practice a variety of skills and scenarios often occurring in healthcare fields. Inside the two simulation rooms, staff and students can run through a variety of situations for a pregnant woman, a newborn, a male patient and a pediatric patient.
The goal of the simulations and the partnership, according to Clinical Educator Joanie Cooper with Jones Regional Medical Center, is not only to provide needed training and increase staff confidence in handling certain lesser seen situations but also to get students recruited in the health care field and retain them. Cooper said that’s one of the reasons the hospital is so excited about the partnership is the possibility of recruiting some of the students that are able to spend time in the simulator to the Jones Regional team.
The different settings of each lifelike mannequin can be changed by the staff watching behind one-way glass located in between the simulation rooms. The mannequins are able to simulate a lifelike feel and exhibit side effects like changes in a patient’s heartbeat, seizures, dilated pupils and even a crying infant. As treatment is provided, the monitors and the mannequin are able to react to what has been done by showing a decrease in pain, change in lung sounds or a change in vital signs for example.
“The possibilities are endless,” Jessica Manning, immersive learning coordinator and nursing professor at Purdue Global, said. “It’s whatever we want to develop.”
“Each mannequin does come with some preset, pre-programmed scenarios, but often times we find that we’re altering them to suit our needs and the environment that we’re teaching in,” Cooper said.
For hospital staff, the focus is being able to provide them opportunities to practice things that they don’t get to see very often, like a birth, or just other scenarios that they don’t see as often as other hospitals located in a more urban setting might. A recent use included going through a situation with a patient that had recently suffered a stroke.
For students, it can depend on what they’re studying currently, including things like post-surgery checks. The sides began exploring the partnership last year, and students began arriving September to train with the simulator on a rotating basis during their fourth through eighth terms in the nursing program, each which last 10 weeks. During those terms, what they learn range to things from pediatrics, surgical nursing and pharmaceuticals.
Manning said teaching students with the simulator allows them to put the students through any simulation they want.
“If there’s something that they’re not getting a lot of experience in the clinical practices that they have, we can form a scenario around that concept,” she said.
The simulations also help students with things like critical thinking and communication skills to ensure patient safety and quality levels of care after graduation.
Following a simulation, which can be recorded, students participate in debriefing sessions in dedicated group classrooms, watching video playback of their simulation learning from the session and strategizing best practice patient treatment plans. This, instructors say, is where most of the learning comes from as students are able to identify strengths and weaknesses and develop their skill of being able to self-critique and give feedback to others, too.
While it allows staff to get practice on things that are more common in a more urban setting, for students to get experience in a more rural setting has its benefits as well. For example, Cooper said some of the more agricultural-based traumas are something that aren’t going to be as common in a rural setting.
“Getting that wide variety of experience is important to be able to show our students,” Manning said and added she’s excited about the possibility of doing interprofessional training with the staff.
The impact of the new simulator will go beyond helping the students and the staff at Anamosa. During the ribbon cutting, Briesmeister said the simulator offered some economic positives because of the people it would be bringing into the area, as well as training opportunities for area providers and first responders. Cooper and Manning also said the simulator would be available for trainings for a wide range of continuing opportunities.
“If we can provide classes for other communities, instead of having them travel into Dubuque or Cedar Rapids, we want to. Because we maybe understand where they’re coming from a little bit more,” Cooper said.