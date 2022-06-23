Wyoming
June 18, after more than four years of fundraising efforts, the ribbon was officially cut on the new playground at the Wyoming Fairgrounds.
The project was the brainchild of Kristina Agnitsch, who was a sophomore at the time that the fundraising started back in 2018.
“Many of you have asked why I started this project four years ago,” Agnitsch said. “I’ve volunteered at the Wyoming Fairgrounds almost every summer since I was 12…because I spent most of my weekdays during the summer here, I saw how much the new playground equipment was used. There was always a child on the playground.”
Initially, she thought she could just build a new playground herself. Her first donation can, put out during the fair in 2018, netted $60.
“I thought I was on top of the world, until someone told me the $60 is nothing compared to the $44,940 I had left to raise,” she said.
As word got out about the project and more fundraiser events got held, the fundraising efforts were at nearly $40,000 in the spring of 2020 when the pandemic put further fundraisers on hold. As she was wondering what she was going to do, the fire department offered up the idea of a can drive and would have gotten the project over the finish line. With two years having passed, however, supply chain issues and the increased cost of materials meant the new price tag sat at $60,000.
Fundraisers like the can drive, trivia nights and meals accounted for the vast majority of the project’s costs and allowed for the main structure to be purchased, while grants and other funding from outside organizations helped fill-in the rest of the necessary funds.
“This project would not have been completed without all of your support,” Agnitsch told the crowd.
In stages, starting in the fall of 2020 and into the summer of 2021, the main structure, rubber mats and swings were installed. The final step includes the planting of trees and installation of benches, set to be completed later this summer.
The challenge was a bigger one that Agnitsch had initially anticipated, and she’s learned a lot over the last four years.
“I had to learn how to balance school, sports, work and the playground. I learned how much I loved planning events and how stressful it could be,” she said. “Public speaking was a fear I had to overcome.”
The project represents the second largest capital improvement project completed by the fair in the last decade, only behind the update of the cattle barn.
“It’s a great improvement, and it’s much appreciated,” Wyoming Fair Association President Jason Zamastil said of the project.