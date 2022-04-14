Anamosa
Melissa Paulsen has been involved in mental health services in Jones County since 2013 and decided the time was right to strike out on her own and start a private practice.
“I learned a lot and figured I could do it on my own,” she said. “It’s been on my mind for a long time, and I just felt the timing was right.”
And so, RISE was born. RISE stands for Resilient Individuals Seeking Empowerment.
In November, the county approved $48,500 to help with their startup costs. At the time, Community Services Director Lucia Herman said the company would look to work with law enforcement on various trainings in addition to the counseling services. At the time, Herman said the company was looking to hire two licensed therapists to start, but the business has already expanded to grow past that since getting their license in December and seeing clients since January. The company now employs four therapists in total.
“It all just kind of happened organically as things developed,” she said.
The need is certainly there for another provider, as shown by how quickly Paulsen has expanded her team. The need for services has exploded with the COVID-19 pandemic, and in discussion with other friends in the business, waitlists for services is the rule, not the exception.
“We know that that won’t last forever, but right now it’s really satisfying and gratifying to be able to get someone in within a week,” Paulsen said. “We wanted to be able to offer an additional option for people in Jones County, and especially in Anamosa.”
In addition to Paulsen, the therapy team consists of Abbey Shell, Jackie Lambert and Bridget Kleitsch. While all of the therapists are equipped to handle certain areas, like depression and anxiety, they also have their own specialties. Shell’s is trauma, Paulsen grief and loss and Lambert considers herself a jack-of-all-trades. Lambert said she took advantage of the opportunity at RISE because she’d worked with Paulsen before and had been looking at getting into private practice for a while.
Having some faces that people will recognize is important, given how important the relationship aspect is with therapy.
“All of our therapists are really good at connecting,” Paulsen said.
Paulsen is also a play therapy supervisor and is helping Lambert and Kleitsch get their certifications. That is a form of therapy for kids three and up until around age 10.
“That’s definitely going to be a niche of RISE,” Paulsen said.
Shell is based in Ankeny and meets with clients virtually, something that Paulsen felt was an important service to be able to offer.
“I just felt that would be really cool to be able to support Jones County without having to have someone who lives in Jones County,” Paulsen said of Shell but noted everyone was available to take on clients virtually.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a rise in people being more willing to do therapy sessions virtually, and it’s something people still want.
“That was one good thing that came from the pandemic is that people were more willing to try it,” Paulsen said.
Even more generally, the pandemic has removed some of the stigma attached with mental health services as it’s become something people have been more willing to talk more openly about.
“We’ve become more aware of mental health struggles because they’ve increased because of the pandemic…The stigma is still there, but I really think social media helps when people are putting things on social media and normalizing it.
“When we normalize struggles, the stigma starts to go away,” Paulsen said.
Being able to offer a service and a place where people know they can be welcomed “with openness and non-judgmental people” is something that’s important that RISE will be able to offer. To learn more about their services, team and insurances accepted, go to risecounselingandconsulting.com.