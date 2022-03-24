In discussing the upcoming rock contract, Jones County Engineer Derek Snead expected the cost to see a significant increase.
Last year, the county put down about 80,000 tons of rock, contracting for just under 75,000. This year, Snead planned for about 73,000 tons, though the map for the rock was getting the final touches when he addressed the Jones County Board of Supervisors March 15.
With prices up across most markets, Snead was estimating around a 16 or 17% increase, though the true cost wouldn’t be known until the contracts went out for bid. Snead said he hadn’t received any correspondence to date concerning the cost of the rock and materials, but with gas prices higher than normal, that would impact the overall costs of the contract.
The overall cost per ton was expected to come in around $13, compared with $11.66 the previous year.
Over the past couple of years, the contract has been bid out in late April, following a particularly wet spring that delayed the ability to put down the contract rock. The move to get the bids back more toward the beginning of the month was made both to get back to the original schedule and attempt to avoid any further increase in gas prices.
After updating the supervisors on the contract rock for the year, Todd Postel discussed the plan for painting on county roads in the coming year.