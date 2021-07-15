Wyoming
For the second straight year, no Wyoming Fair royalty was crowned, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any royalty in attendance.
Iowa’s Miss United States Agriculture Aubree Driscoll waved to the crowd lining Main Street during the parade and was in the ring for various shows to hand out ribbons and plaques to the competitors. However, being in the ring at the Wyoming Fair wasn’t a new sensation for Driscoll.
“It’s my fifth or sixth year here. I used to show in the show ring,” she said, and she’s enjoyed her new role. “It’s awesome to see kids get excited and be able to help them get their awards and see how hard they’ve worked on their projects.”
Driscoll represented Jackson County last June, earned her state title in Maryville, Mo., in November and recently returned from Orlando, Fla., where she earned first-runner up in the National Miss Agriculture USA crown. Whether it be regional or national, the competition itself didn’t change much, though it did come with some perks.
“We did get the opportunity to travel a lot more, once I had my state title,” she said. “I’ve traveled to different states, I’ve gotten to go all over Iowa.”
During her reign, Driscoll has aimed to shine a light on some of the hardships faced by the farming community by focusing on holistic health.
“I chose to do that because of the COVID-19 implications and just honing in on the mental health of farmers and how that all took a toll on them throughout the pandemic,” she said. “I’ve actually talked to a lot of local farmers.”
Driscoll, a nursing student, also had the opportunity to go out in the rural community and help with the administration of the vaccine.
Overall, Driscoll thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to participate in an event close to home.
“It’s always great to come out and be with people that I know and be able to support the community,” she said.