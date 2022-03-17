Anamosa
For the first time since the vacancy was created with the departure of Rebecca Vernon in October, the Anamosa library has a full time director.
Erin Rush started as the library’s new director, taking over from children’s librarian Veronica Groesbeck, who had been serving as the interim director while the position was vacant.
Rush graduated from Simpson College as an English major, with minors in psychology, history and women and gender studies. She earned her master’s degree last December from the University of Illinois in library information and science. Her educational background, as well as her theatre background, makes her feel like she’s well-rounded when being able to connect with different people.
It was during her time at Simpson that her career path really solidified. As early as high school, she knew she wanted to do something with her love of reading and books. She started her college career off as a business major, thinking maybe she could do something like working in a bookstore.
While working in that job, she realized that wasn’t quite her path.
“There were so many times where I’d recommend a series, and I’d know they’re going to get through the first book in a few days, because it’s a good book…So, then I’d say, ‘Well, you’ve got to take the second one,’ and they’d say, ‘Well, OK, in a couple weeks when I get my next paycheck,’” she recalled.
Then, a college English professor she had in her first semester encouraged her to follow her passions by looking at English as a doorway to other things.
“She said, ‘Honestly, Erin, it’d be a shame if you didn’t go into books,’ and I was like, ‘All right, fine,’” she said.
From there, her history minor offered her the opportunity to work with one of the academic librarians on campus, who advised her that getting her master’s degree would be a necessary step if she wanted to continue to pursue library work as a career.
From there, the decision became whether to go down the route of working in an academic library or a community library. That clarified when she started working as an assistant in the Center Junction library, returning to where she graduated from high school, that her path solidified.
“In that summer, I was helping people find books, I was showing little kids new series and watching them fall in love with reading,” she said.
As a bonus, in a library setting, she could enthusiastically recommend series without worrying about the cost to the patron.
During her time there, she worked as both a library assistant, children’s librarian and finally working a combination of the two positions. As she continued to work with members of the community, she also got to see the other aspect of what the library could offer people. In addition to making book recommendations, she was helping people apply for citizenship and jobs.
“I realized I loved books…but what I really loved was that connection that you make with people. Reading for me is a connection, not just a connection with an author, but when you read a book, you have a community built in because all the other people who’ve read that book want to talk about it with you,” Rush said. “I realized I wanted to go into public librarianship rather than academic librarianship because with an academic librarianship I could see how I could help people behind the scenes, all those people who are going to be movers and shakers.”
“But I love that I can make a difference every single day as a public librarian. That literally every day I can move forward and make positive changes. What better job could you ask for?”
As she came to the end of her master’s degree time, she outlined what she was looking for in a library position: smaller town, a library of this size and to be a library director. So, Anamosa fit the bill perfectly.
“This is literally the perfect position. This is what I was looking for,” she said.
Rush’s first official day in the position was March 10, and, in initial meetings with her staff, her priorities as she gets settled in at her new position were made clear. When asked what needed to change, they said getting back to doing more public outreach, which has been challenging as the library has been short-staffed while the search for a new director was underway. Rush has a list of community organizations she hopes to start connecting with as she settles in.
Though Rush loves a good biography, as she started to move past children’s books, she developed what she jokingly called a “love affair” with romance novels ever since she snuck one of her mother’s books after being told she couldn’t read it.
“My guilty pleasure, what I always find myself coming back to, are romance novels,” she said. “I’ve been in higher education for the past six years. I have spent a lot of time reading biographies and high-brow stuff, which is really important, but sometimes you just want something that’s nice and light.”
If she can find something that blends her love of fantasy and romance, even better.
As she steps into her new role, Rush is excited to bring her passion for reading and connecting with people to Anamosa.