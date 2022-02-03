As they had every year but last year for the past six years, the Ellen Kennedy Performing Arts Center was once again packed with show choirs from around the area and their supporters as they eagerly awaited the announcement of the winning choirs.
When the results were read by master of ceremonies Kevin Sims, a cheer erupted from the right wing of the auditorium as Iowa City’s 4th Avenue Jazz Company celebrated sweeping each the choreography, vocal and overall awards. Cedar Rapids Washington’s Momentum choir earned runner up honors.
Numbers were down slightly from the high of 14 in the event before the pandemic, with nine show choirs making the trip to Anamosa, though none made the trip from out of state this year. Participating were two choirs from each Cedar Rapids Washington and Iowa City High and one from each Albia, Center Point-Urbana, Clinton, Western Dubuque and Marion.
The Sadie Street Singers, as the host show choirs, were not part of the official competition, but closed out the night as the final performance before the awards ceremony.
Before the awards were handed out, director Andrew Eley thanked the show choirs for their attendance and ensuring the event continued.
“To be able to host such an event is an honor and privilege, and we are thrilled to have you with us today,” the message in the program said. “Directors and performers, thank you for choosing to compete at our competition.”
All told, more than 500 performers along with their supporters came to town for the annual event.
Eley thanked attendees for their charitable contributions at the event. The event raised $1,000 for the Thirst Project, providing 25 people with clean water for life.