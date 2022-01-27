On Sat., Jan. 29, show choirs from around the state will descend on Anamosa High School to compete in the 6th annual Sadie Street Showcase. This year’s competition features nine show choirs from Iowa. Performances begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Ellen Kennedy Fine Arts Center, continue throughout the day and culminate with finals that begin at 6 p.m. The emcee is local talent Kevin Sims.
Anamosa’s Sadie Street Singers do not compete but rather, they give an exhibition performance (approximately 9 p.m.) after all the finals groups have performed while the judges tabulate.
Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for students K-college and free for kids pre-K and under. Parking is in the main lot at the high school as well as overflow at the middle school. Shuttles run all day from the middle school to the high school. There is plenty of handicapped parking, both in the upper lot and by the auditorium.
About 2,200 people are expected to attend. Volunteers are needed to make this event function smoothly. Volunteer opportunities include helping with admission ticket sales, bus chaperones to away events, concession stand workers, food donations and more. To volunteer or to learn more about opportunities to get involved, please reach out on Facebook or email anamosamusicboosters@gmail.com.
If you’d like to help, the signup link can be found at the Facebook page or the Anamosa school district website.