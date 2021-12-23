The following are letters to Santa from Strawberry Hill Elementary. They have been largely printed as received, with the occasional parenthetical for clarity.
Strawberry Hill Elementary
Beth Waterman’s 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
for chritmas I what a JoJo Siwa doll I also what new clos (clothes) I what a calrig (coloring) books. I what a Barbie Foodtruck. the last sig I what is a Iphon marry chritmas sata
Love,
Josselin L
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I am working on being nice. Please send me a lot of fidgets and tablit for Christmis. I hope you are doing good. and I allso want a fitbit and a lot of squichys a hover bord and a lot of coloring books. and I want gum.
love,
Lilee W
Dear Santa,
I have been good Please send me a new iphone and a nantendo swich (Nintendo Switch). for crismis i hope you are well. Please bring a new phone for my mom. I hope Buddy is ok.
From,
Jaxen P.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. for Christmas I want a ferrari for my dad, but I mean a real one. and I want a remot controld ferrari. and I want 9,999,000, 000,000$
from:
Manuel G.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I rile wont a elf I olso wont a drt bik. I wont a new dog tag. and I wont a fortnite nrf shot gun.
from,
Mahlon G.
Dear Santa,
I have been thotful this year. I am working on reading and not tocking (talking). Please send me a some chapter Books for Christmas. I Do not carry what Dog chapter books. I hope you are abel to dliver. I hope you and your crew are ok. I would like an elf for our strawbare Hill school in mis watermans classroom.
love
Olivia E.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I am working on rideing (writing) neet. Please send me a football geare and a new football. I hope you are well. I would also like an Ipad and Ifone.
Love,
Justice V.
Dear Santa,
I have been a little bad. I am working on being safe. Please send me a sewing kit that fixed Woody. for Christmas. I hope your raindeer are doing well. I would also like an elf for my house.
From,
Nikolai I.
Dear Santa,
I have been ok for Christmas I would like a playstation. I also want a pug. I’m living with my aunt so you can find me there. Please bring me a giant Teddy Bear!
Love,
Franky B.
Dear Santa,
I have been ok. I want analoge clock. Comdon toys. Phone. I want a fitbit. I have ben woking on gymnastics.
Love,
Bryleigh C.
Dear Santa,
I wish for phones. WWe books with the hedban. cool neslisis (necklaces) and cool glasis. all popips (pop its)
Loev
Jasper. P.
Dear Santa,
I have been okay for Christmas I want an xbox 360 and a PS5 and please can I also get a Iphone13.
From,
Eryx A.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I wish for 4,0000 squishys. Ballet slippers. 100 popits. HipHop outfit. 80 coloring books. An elf. A little brother. And a sister. A gymnastitis suit.
From,
Vanessa B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I am working on math. Please can you sind a elf for my house. Please send me a blue hover bord for Christmas.
Love,
Zoey F.W.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I am working on wrtting. I am going to give you cookes. I am going to get carits for your rader (reindeer). I want a drone.
From
Kael H.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. for crismis I want a Football gere and new Football. and a Pese 5 (PS 5) and a lete chranere (trainer) Box, and a phone. I hope you have god year and the last thing is a elf at my house. from
Noah P.
Dear Santa,
Plas can I have a x-boxx. Pleas can I have a iphon I am being good can I have buddy
Love
Corbyn B.
Dear Santa,
I’ve bine good. I woud like tomagachche. can I have a iphone case I would like a elf on the shelf and shiishys. I iam wokeing on no phone time! Osp oms frgot and mitrys!
xoxo
Aaliyah D.
Submitted by Shantel Bildstein
Deer Santa
I rillee want a rillee Big Slaf (sloth) and sled and batrees and led lits
Love
Landry
Mar Chrismis
Nicole Grommes’ 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I think I am on the nice list because I am kind to my friends and I help my famliy. I really want a hovrbord because I really want fun and I nevr had one. My famliy can share. I want Miny Brands because they are really fun and miny. Last, I would like a special meal for my family with lots of food! I really want this one.
Love,
Luna
Dear Santa,
I belive I am on the nice list because I'm nice to everyone in my class and my family and firends. I would love a nitendo switch. I would love a nitendo switch because I wanted it forever. And a lego tower that you can open up with a elvater. And I want everyone to have the best day of there lives.
Love,
Johnny
Dear Santa,
I want a skechbook becuse I love to skech. Plese bring it to Lori's house and I want a culring book because I like culring.
Love,
Savy
Dear Santa,
I beleve I am on the nice list because I have been nice to my classmates and I have been respecful. I want these things so bad. Why I want a minecraft lego ender dragon set because it is cool and it has a lot of peses. Some star wars legos sets would be cool and I want to get more legos because legos are cool.
Love,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
I thingk I'm on the nise list because I have been helping at my house mor. For Christmas I want a book for Christmas and a water bodle because all of my waterbodles cepe (keep) disapering.
Love,
Caleb
Dear Santa,
I think I am on the nice list becas I say pleace if I want somthing. I want a violn for Christmas becase I have ben nice and doing chors wen neded. And I want skwushy balls, baby jesus stuffy, and a big POOL FOR MY FAMILY! A face mask, purpl bunny stuff animal! A singal stawbery and big teddy bair. Last, inside cats becase I am rilly good.
Love,
Naomi
Dear Santa,
What I want for Chrismas is 2 more elfs because I have 2 sisters and me and I want a hovrbord to play on because I arely (already) no how to ride it.
Love,
Jocelynn
Dear Santa,
I feel like I am on the nise list becuse I am kinde to my frends. I am nise to my famly. This yer I want toy miny brands and figet toys becuse I riley rile rile want them becuse I like to play with them.
Love,
Klair
Dear Santa,
I fel I am on the nis list becase I do mi chors. I wat figets and a quad since I alwys wated one. Miny brands are fun and I want them.
Love,
Kaitlyn
Dear Santa,
I am on the nice list because I was tring to help mom as much as I could, I tried not to fight with my sibelings but I still did. Please forgive me! I would lik eminie brands, new pajamas, and a notebook with penciles!
Love,
Aizlynn
Dear Santa,
I thik I am on the nis list becas I am a good helpar even tho I sometims dont make the best chousis (choices). Fore Krismis I want a lite sabr becas I like star wores and I want a lego set becas I lik legos. And a elech gtor (electric guitar) becas I like the wy it soons (way it sounds).
Love,
Austin
Dear Santa,
I tink that I wus on the nise list if I am on the nis list then wat I want for Christmas is a I fone 13 plees and a huvor bord and miny brands pleese. I want these for christmas becas I will do my chors for 20 weks and I will do wat my mom ses.
Love,
Zoie
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How you ask? I have been helping my mom a lot. What I want for Chrismas I want a real guiter, mini brads, becuse I thing they are cool. AGUABEADS LOL!
Love,
Amiee
Dear Santa,
I think I'm on the good list because I have helped with animal and house chors. This year I would like a bike because my other bike is geting too short for me. And I would like new shose because my old ones are geting small thay would be for animal chorse.
Love,
Harper
Dear Santa,
Can I ples hav a nitendo becus I wont to play with my bruthers. Pokemun sord and sheld becuse wen my brthers arnt playing I can. I tihnk I am on the nice list becuse I dint quit resling (wrestling).
Love,
Wes
Dear Santa,
I think I'm ok to be on the nice list because I've been good at home. I want for Chrismas I want a new iphone thirteen because I want to text my friends, another thing I want for Chrismas is a good Chrismas because I want my family to be happy.
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa,
I think I'm on the nice list because I was nomated (nominated) for studet of the month in september. So for chrismas I want a raiders swetshirt, a book, and some word searches.
Love,
Gavin Ray
Dear Santa,
I am on the good list becus I am nise to my bruthre sumtims and I like 2G. I wate (want) a PC becus ther way beter then a laptope. Thaxe.
Love,
Abel
Dear Santa,
I am on the nise list becus I help out my famlie. I wot more elfs, blue elf, and yelo elf. A snooglobe, anin figrs (anime figures), and pockmon card.
Love,
Jase
Patti Timp’s 4th grade
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuffed animal that says Lindsey on it. Please make it pink with stars and squishy like a pillow. May I also have a milk choclate heart that you can eat. Please give me decorations for my room like Led lights, posters or new curtains. One more thing can I have books like Babysitters Club.
From
Lindsey
Dear Santa,
I would like a microscope, metal detector that is waterproof and I want a real stethoscope that you can actually hear pets hearts. And I want the game called Speak Out and one more thing I want is a giant pop it.
Love
Sophia
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Sidney, and I was wondering, “Hey! I have an Nintendo Swich, so I bet Santa can give me more!’ So I wish for more Nintendo games since I can’t get to the Nintendo E-Store. I would like a laptop, so I can play Roblox with my friends without having to go to the Library.
Thank you
Sidney
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would really like a snowboard, because we have a big hill by are house and it would be fun to ride it down the hill. Next, I would like the new Maden 22 with all the rookie players on it. Last, but not least, I would like Harry Potter, year four. I want it because I am on year three right in the book seires. And that’s it for now.
Love
Henry
Dear Santa,
I would like another puppy. I want a her, and shes full black with one blue one green eye. She will be a german sheperd. I also want a kitte thats a him. He is full white with blue eyes. Five more things, A BIG snake, a bearded dragon and a hamster. And a Apple iPad with a Apple pencil. Also my name is Elli, no e at the end.
Elli
Dear Santa,
My name is Finley. For this Christmas I would like a new phone, because apparently, I lost it. I would also like a spider chair that is white. I hope I’m on the nice list.
Love,
Finley
Dear Santa,
Hi, for this Christmas I would like a brand new puppy. I want the puppy to be dark brown with light brown spots. I would also like the puppy to have blue eyes. I would also like a new writing book with some cool pens. I wish I could see you and your little elves. I miss my elves at home Snowflake, snowy, gingerbread, 1 boy 2 girls.
Love,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a nightstand because I do not have one and it would be nice to have one. I would like it to match my room. My room Is teal. I could really use a night stand for my room.
Love,
Mikayla
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a mokentro bike please and a nerf gun to.
By Wyatt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want new headphones and I want them to be sound proof. I also want a laptop. Then I want a dwarf hamster and if it’s a boy its name is gonna be Hammy and if it’s a girl its gonna be Snowflake.
Love,
Kadence
Dear Santa,
My name is Sydney. What I want for Mrs. Timp’s class is two elves for our classroom. One girl and one boy. The second thing I want for Mrs. Timp’s class is a class pet for everyone like a hamster cause some people are allergic to cats and dogs.
Love,
Sydney
Dear Santa,
My name is Grant and I am in Mrs. Timp’s class in 4th grade. And for Christmas I would like to have some plastic hockey sticks that re my size. I would also like to have a video game called Madden 21 or 22. I would also lke to have a Joe Mauer painting. I would also like to have this book called Roger Maris. It is a biography. I would also like to have a book called The Greatest Baseball Stories Ever Told. And any other baseball book that I would like.
Love your friend
Grant
Dear Santa,
I am very happy and thankful that you brought me an Elf. I love it so much and he gave me and my sister both a Lego set this morning! But if you do put me on the nice list some things that I would like is a Iowa Hawkeyes football helmet. Also I would like the Hawkeye logo on the helmet to be America flag colors on the logo. Second I would like some awesome water bottle stickers for my water bottle. Third I would like the board game called mouse trap! Fourth I would like some Kit Kats which in my opinion are really good! 5th I would like anything else you want to get me. Like really I don’t care what so ever.
From: Max
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a gas dirtbike. For my class I want chocolate and candy canes.
From, Hunter
Nicole Colehour’s 4th grade
Dear Santa,
this is my wish list, VR OCULIS, Crocs, Croc things ROBLOX toys, spy drone silent, legos, l.e.d. lights, Big googlie eyes, alexa dot, new shoes, wireless ear buds, my dads password
-Hudson B.
Dear Santa,
I want a new game for the switch. I don’t know what game I want. I just want a new game. I also want a Minecraft game for the Switch so I can play it. Also I want a Minecraft plush.
Sawyer G.
Dear Santa,
I am feeling good but me and Issac my bother are fighting a lot and one time my elf did not move because me and Issac where fighting. But I want some cloths and a hooverboad and I want a volleyball net and a luch box and pop it’s and a ture volleyball book. Merry Christmas!
Ivy D.
To: Santa
from: Ava
Well I think Ive been pretty good so far so I’m ganna tell you what I want for Christmas. One thing that I at least want the most is Minecraft me and my friend addy play it at her house and I like it so I wanna get it to! Also I love art my mom always says that I should always keep that up and she says its not that bad for my age so I want a crat this book 2 and a 35 pack of pasca paint pens that is all I want from Christmas from you but I have family that also gives us gifts.
Sincerely, Ava Weitz
To Santa,
What I want for chistmas is a valve index and a oculus link and a oculus elite strap and oculus gear. And a laptop. Also a safe but small. And a steel series apex pro and your friend, Rezner!
Rezner
Dear Santa
I all ready made a crhistmas list but I still want more stuff and that is crispy bacon and kfc mashed potatos and gravy ok that’s it bye. P.S. When u bring that to my house make it stay warm
From: Madie Tenley
To: Santa from: Morgan T
for chrismas I want a Roblox gift card for $1,000 and a hoverboard that lights up and plays music that is $500 and a mini soccer table for $100 a pug bed set for $50 a pack of starburst gum for $16 snow maker for $70
Dear santa,
I want a huver bord very bad! I am pritey shr youe got my brother his but he brot it out side and it got rained on. Then I got blamed for leaving it out side. When I did not do it. I got so mad. And I want my brothers xbox and everything that it needs
Happy holiday from Madison P.
Dear santa wish list
I want a PS4 or PS5 to play Roblox and Minecraft with Brycen. Brycen wanta PS4. I want lots of Pokemon cards. That Norton football card my grama said that it would be seishle to us. I want a $100 Robux gift card. I want that Big Pokemon clebrashons box. I want Ryan Dungy Back :(. Can you gt me a lucky lottrea tickit. Can I have a Lot of charzards Pokemon cards.
From Ben Kula
Dear Santa
From Addy Miller
So lets talk
I know I was not good but not bad but I can explain it was all my brothers fault her made me do it. But lets talk about presents I want…a lot of things exspensive things I need a phone case, Apple watch, candy, Nintendo, American Eagal Jeans RIPED please ripped now my parents can get the rest ok. Also I want another Elf PLEASE ok thanks for talking. Bye bye again
To Santa Please
PS4, dirt bike gear blue coler, nerf bomb yello, nerf gun suit, bouble barrel shot gunner F, fishing camra, deer camra, toilet paper gun, cb nerf radio, 12 shot pop gun rings, money 10000$ 12c yes lots of nerf.
Aaron B.
Kelsie Wennekamp’s 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I want a remot conchlr babey yota and a alechick nrf gun.
From,
Patrick C.
Dear Santa,
I would like phone, Sonic remote control car. I would alos like a playstation 4 and some games.
From,
Rebel N.
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and a dog, and 100 dolers too. I want a cardagen’s and OMG doll, lol doll. A big figit pak. I want new clos too.
Love,
Claire R.
Dear Santa,
for Chrismis I want a rc dron. And I want it to lite up so I can play with it at night.
From,
Camden E.
Dear Santa,
I want a hotwels car and ve buks and a lot and hot wels hotwels cars and clay beds siyents things math things and kicken things and to help my bran larn mor at math.
From,
Trae A.-E.
Dear Santa,
I want a apol whach. and a grone (drone) that has a camra. 100 dolres. a apol fone 13 and scerdy and vebux.
From,
Cael B.
Dear Santa,
I have ben good this year for Christmas I want a dog and a kardagin and a I phone 13 and a aapl wach and some new shoes Last but not leas a trip to Disney land o and a baby sister.
From,
MaKenna B.
Dear Santa,
I wout a powrweel car with the battery in it and a nerf bow with aroses a lego semi and lego truck clasik semis and a fone.
From,
Kalan B.
Dear Santa,
I wan a cat, dog and a baby horse that is a pait. I want a grone with a cranma. I want my elf to be beter and I want evey whun and the elfs to be happy. I want some stuf animals and I want a phone and woch. I want a miny car.
From,
Emery B.
Dear Santa,
I wont R.C car new shoos under armour 6y. new car toy nerf
From,
Sam V.
Dear Santa,
I wont Polo Shoos, R.C gas pard snomodel.
From,
Akaeo S.
Dear Santa,
I wood like some old baseboll case. I wood like some baseboll glus pop it
From,
Slevyn S.
Dear Santa,
Plees get me a jrone for krismis. I also want a camra and a fone.
From,
Gage S.
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas and my bday came. and what I want for Christmas is a cart with play ice cream that can turn into a sawsage cart. a Christmas pensile. Some chrisstmas pagamas. a new cushens.
From,
Avan D.
Dear Santa,
I want a dog a glodin rchever. I want a xbox 1. I want some hot weals. I want some hunting stuff. I want some dog toys for the dog.
From,
Kaelijah O.
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrismas I want new slippers of Harry Potter and Herminne. and emma to stay all year long.
Love,
Kinsley H.
Dear Santa,
I want dino eggs that hatch dinosaurs!
From,
Elyas M.
Amanda Reck’s 3rd Grade class
To Santa,
I want unicorn toys pls and figit toys and hachamuls. (I want a unicorn toys please and figit toys and hatchimals).
From Hope D.
To Santa Claus,
I wunt pupes and a espox and fon and a hornad wotrbotl but you haft maket and spris toys. ( I want poppets and an xbox and an iphone and a homemade water bottle but you have to make it and surprise toys).
To Santa Claus From Camron S.
To Santa,
This year i’ve been pritty good. I would like a hovor bord, PS5, a rilly nice par of head phones for Christmas, thank you.
From Luke W.
To Santa Claus
My name is Ava C and I wont randeer toys. I hop you hav a good krismis. And a llama fone.
Love Ava C.
Dear Santa
Hi! I would like a xbox, a bike, slime, a Lama, a pupy, a hipo and calco critters. Happy Holidays and mary christmas.
From Emerson S.
Dear Santa,
Can I have luigig (Luigi) Mans (mansion) on the switch game. I’ll tell my dad not to make a fire and you will be in the basement and the rest will be upstairs.
From Max D.
Dear Santa,
Mary Christmas dow you wont to no wut I wont for Christmas. I wont a rem control air plan that flis and a big stuft green dinsshr. ( I want a remote control air plane that flies and a big stuffed green dinosaur).
From Malahkih S.
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a xbox with madann 22 and two controllers. I also want 900 football cards and football gloves and a football. Thank you!
From Jasper S.
Dear Santa,
I want a guitar and a drum set. I have been good this year. Please bring lots of toys for my brother too!
From Mason
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam and I wont futball cards and a drt bick and or a snowmowbeyl to and my sist want a miny mows tauy. (I want football cards and a dirt bike or a snowmobile and my sister wants a minnie mouse toy.
St. Patrick School
3 Year old Preschool
Abraham: Blocks at my home and trains, cupcakes to Leo, and blue squishy for Morley
Isaiah: Cars under the tree
Ella: I want a makeup puppy set and a pink unicorn with trees and a flying unicorn with horns. I want a puppy for my sister and me. Westin a stuffed dinosaur and penguin for Brennan with kitty cat and smiley face. And a robot penguin
Cecilia: I would like a baby and a controller for the TV. A Sonic toy for Ian.
Lyla: I like necklace. I want a dinosaur for my brother. I have a little penguin for my sister.
4 Year old Preschool
Myles: A Lego set and a new water bottle. Another walker for Carson.
Mackson: A sprayer for my tractor. My mom would like clothes for the baby and my dad would like a tractor with a big bucket for water.
Eloise: This big train track and Rosie to come with my track. Brant actually wanted a pirate treasure chest. Ruby might want a pink care bear.
Landon: I like Santa for elf, ice cream maker for playdough, and teddy bear maker and chocolate.
Ian: Reese’s peanut butter cups and peanut butter crackers that my dad has.
Harper: I love you, Santa. I want a new baby doll. Miley and Drew love Santa, too.
Camden: Big skid loader and tractor to drive at my farm and a toy horsey.
Kindergarten
Emmersyn: I want Barbie ken dolls for Christmas.
Finley: I want a Jurassic World Camp Cretous.
Leonardo: I want fishing traps with lines and strings for Christmas.
Brennan: I want jingle bells, a snow globe, a toy elf for Christmas.
Westin: I want a Jurassic World Lego set. I want a Jurassic World dinosaur robot toy. I also want security cable cars. I want a Dino explorer backpack with toys in it.
William: I want Jurassic World Toys.
Natalie: I want a Barbie Dream House. I also want a remote control car.
Cooper: I want Knete Play doh. I also want a Hatch mole. I really want a Lion toy egg.
Emmilyn: I want hatchable eggs.
Lincoln: I want a gaming chair. I want laser pointers so I can play with my dogs. I want fishing strings to use them to set a trap. I need a dog trap for my fishing needs.
1st Grade
Stella: I wish for a unicorn book, a Nintendo Switch, and to be able to give money to the poor.
Alexis: I wish to give food to the poor. I wish for a toy horse, a phone, and for a new Jack and Sally toy.
Henry: I wish for the poor to have food. I wish for a 3D train puzzle.
Kassidee: I wish for a Nintendo Switch, an LOL Chalet, and for my mom’s back to not hurt.
Axel: I wish for a big stuffed dinosaur, a remote control dinosaur, and to give money to the poor.
Isaac: I wish for an RC car but I wish for it to be a Traxxas slash and for the poor to have a christmas tree.
Madison: I wish to give money to the poor, an Iphone 13, and a Nintendo Switch.
Audrey: I wish to give food to the poor. I want a horse puzzle and an Ipad.
2nd Grade
McCoy: I want a 3D Velociraptor skull, velociraptor claw, and a card for my sister.
Lucas: I wish to give food to the poor. I would like an Xbox and a guitar to play songs on.
Acer: I wish to give money to charity. I want a flip phone and I want an Xbox.
Briar: I wish for a phone. I wish to help people. I wish to give people toys. I wish to give people money.
Salvador: I wish for all the pizza and all the Cool Ranch Doritos. I wish to give money to poor people.
Grant: I wish for a Nintendo Switch, games for the Switch, and a dog. I wish to give clothes, shoes, and colors to kids that need them.
Drew: I wish to give food to the poor. I wish for a static bike and an Iphone 12.
James: I wish to give food to the poor. I wish to give money to the poor. I wish for a drive ammo fire and walkie talkies.
Jonah: I wish for a PS5. I wish for a gun. I wish to give money to the poor and food to the poor.
Jenny Colehour’s
1st grade
Dear Santa,
I want Kittiy back.
Love, Karsen
Dear Santa,
I want a drone hamster, falu snake, and a sister, and a cat.
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
I want a rc boat, a giant minecraft lego set, and a chromebook. And a wacking tocking snowman, and roblocks.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a Elza wig to my feet.
Love, Allison
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a computer and all the Sonic, tails, knuckles, shadow.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun, toy truck, middle truck, go cart, and legos.
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
I want is a dog, computer, rc car, and a brother.
Love, Easton S.
Dear Santa,
I was rilee gud. I wunt a teevee. And a huuuuuge teddy bear. And a tikit to disney world.
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet, games, rc boat, minecraft lego set, and a huge stuff animal.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a walking talking panda toy.
Love, Eliza
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a sled.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a brund new guine pig cage.
Love, Emma C.
Dear Santa,
I tryed to be good this year. I want Brainflakes and a tablet for Chrismis.
Love, Evelyn
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a toy unicorn and a BRiE (Barbie)?
Love, Alivia
Dear Santa,
I have been a bit good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a RC ROB (robot)?
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a Fis (toy fish)?
Love, BLaze
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a Minecraft Steve?
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
I have been mostly good this year. For Christmas, please may I have BatMaN RC (RC Batman Mobile) and RaycetrAK (racetrack)?
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a RYAN MR AG (Ryan Mystery Egg)?
Love, NAVeAHA
Dear Santa,
I have been mostly good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a GUS K (Godzilla and King Kong) and TF (Transformers Optomus Prime and Bumble Bee)?
Love, Daniel
Dear Santa,
I have been mostly good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a CLRlnT (Coloring set)?
Love, EmeliA
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a PuPPy, UNCOrN (Unicorn), Tede (Teddy), and MrMAd (mermaid)?
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I have been mostly good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a LOL DOL HOS AnD ELYVAtR (L.O.L. Doll House and elevator)?
Love, Ayla
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a LOL Pus (L.O.L. dolls and pets)?
Love, Piper
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a cell phone?
Love, Andrew
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas, please may I have a RC BB8?
Love,
Brantley