For the second time in the last three contests, Jones County royalty placed at the Iowa State Fair Queen Competition.
Reagan Schneiter, Monticello, was named second runner-up Saturday, Aug. 13.
“I was just sitting in the audience, and I had made some really good friends, so I was kind of just like, waiting for them to announce the queen,” she recalled, wondering if one of her new friends’ names would be called and not expecting she would be among the royalty.
“I did not even think my name was going to be called, and then I heard, ‘Reagan Schneiter, Great Jones County’…and it took me a second out of my chair because I couldn’t process that they had said my name.”
“It was pretty awesome.”
In between participating in the county competition and the state coronation, a key part of her preparation on expanding her wardrobe.
“The biggest part was definitely finding outfits,” she said. “I don’t wear a lot of dresses. So, we had to do a lot of shopping.”
She also practiced answering potential questions that could come up during the course of her interview.
When it came time for the state pageant, the process started days in advance. Schneiter arrived in Des Moines on Wednesday and spent the day getting settled getting to know her roommates. Later that night, they participated in the parade. Thursday included individual interviews and attended some workshops where she got to know some of her fellow competitors. Friday was the group interview, with the contestants broken approximately into groups of 10, followed by more workshops and a walk through.
Saturday, Schneiter said was a “rapid fire” series of events leading up to the coronation that night.
The big difference between the county and state competitions was the familiarity with her fellow contestants. With the county candidates, Schneiter had grown up with most of them her whole life, only having a couple of new faces to get acquainted with. At the state level, she was meeting new people all over the place. It took some getting used to, with Schneiter admitting it was nerve-racking at first, but a day later, she and her fellow contestants were thick as thieves.
“I think that was one of the biggest blessings. I met so many new friends,” she said.
Mary Ann Fox, 18, of Mitchell County, was crowned the 2022 Iowa State Fair queen. Annabelle Newton, 18, of Benton County, was named first runner-up. Megan Swan, 18, of Davis County, was named third runner-up.
As the second runner-up, Schneiter won $1,000 in scholarship money and a $250 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. All members of the royal court received a plaque from the state fair and a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist.
As she looks back at her time in Des Moines the fun atmosphere, thanks in large part to how her fellow competitors approached the pageant was what stood out.
“I know there can be people that just go in there just to win, but I felt like almost every girl I met was just there to have fun,” Schneiter said. “And I think that’s what made the experience what it was.”
“It was really was the best experience of my life and it really did change my life. I’m so grateful for the whole experience.”