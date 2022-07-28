Among the 10 candidates vying for the title of Great Jones County Fair queen, only one could walk away with the title.
July 19, that was Reagan Schneiter of Monticello.
“They said my name, and I don’t think it even processed through my head,” Schneiter said. “I still can’t process it.”
Schneiter is the daughter of Ron and Jackie Schneiter and will be a senior at Monticello High School next year. The previous night, she was also named one of the county’s inaugural three beef ambassadors.
“Jones County has always been the biggest part of my life,” Schneiter said of why she entered the contest. “I love talking to people and being involved in my community.”
Over the course of the process, she said she got to utilize and develop skills she’ll use for the rest of her life, particularly concerning interview skills and public speaking. She and the rest of the candidates really got to know each other and developed friendships over the course of preparing for the pageant and coronation. Those relationships were her favorite part.
Grace Bergfeld of Cascade was named Great Jones County Fair princess, and Alyssa Lux, also of Cascade, was named 2022 Miss Congeniality.
As queen, Schneiter said she was looking forward to carrying out her duties during the week of the fair and beyond.
“It will be really fun,” she said. “I’m just really looking forward to talking with everybody, taking pictures with people and my princess, Grace Bergfeld, just looking forward to spending more time with her.”
Schneiter will now get the opportunity to compete in the Iowa State Fair’s queen competition.