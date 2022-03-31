Applications are being accepted through April 8 for the Mabel Vacek Scholarships.
Mabel Vacek was a former Oxford Junction resident who died in 1998, leaving a legacy in excess of $240,000 to be used for scholarships for local youths. Mabel and her husband, Chuck, former Oxford Junction postmaster, were very community-minded and interested in helping young people. Due to health and family reasons, Mabel was not able to complete the eighth grade.
Over the past 21 years, the Mabel Vacek Scholarship Trust has awarded 184 scholarships totaling $146,800.82.
The scholarships are available to high school graduates who lived in an area served by the Oxford Junction Post Office for a period of at least six months before their last day of attendance after completing requirements for graduation. Eligibility is determined by residency, not by the high school attended. Preference will be given to current high school graduates, but scholarships will also be available to undergraduate high school students. Recipients of the scholarships must be planning to attend, or are attending a two- or four-year college or university in a program leading to an associate, bachelor of arts or bachelor of science degree.
The criteria for selection include academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities, positive citizenship characteristics and economic need. Applicants do not have to be at the poverty or low-income level to qualify. Recipients are eligible for multiple year scholarships, but must reapply each year.
Applications may be obtained from the guidance counselor of the Midland Community Schools and should be returned to the school by April 8.
Selections are made by the Midland Community School Scholarship Committee.
Citizens State Bank of Wyoming, Oxford Junction, Olin and Maquoketa administers the trust.