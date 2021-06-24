Springville
In looking at how to possibly address COVID-19 impacts on education, the Springville school board is looking at using federal funds to help pay for a couple of extra positions.
The district has $210,000 in Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief (ESSER) funds after receiving a third round of funding. According to the Iowa Department of Education’s guidance on the use of the funds, districts, “shall reserve not less than 20 percent of such funds to address learning loss through the implementation of evidence-based interventions, such as summer learning or summer enrichment, extended day, comprehensive afterschool programs or extended school year programs.”
A decent chunk of that is being looked at to fund a pair of temporary positions. In looking at where the district could use some of the funding to enhance educational opportunities, administrators were looking at funding two positions. The two positions that had been identified were temporary full-time positions, one to help in the fifth and sixth grade classroom and a math interventionist for secondary students.
The latter position was identified following the results of the latest batch of statewide testing which identified mathematics as an area where extra support was needed.
During discussion of the funds, administrators asked the board members to approve the direction in which they wanted to go, which they did unanimously. The hires will be brought back before the board.