Next month, the Springville school board will hold a public hearing for the purpose of borrowing against the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds in the form of revenue bonds.
The SAVE fund allows districts to utilize sales tax funding for infrastructure projects and to pay off previous bonds. The purpose of the funding will be to “remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip the k-12 building, including bathroom and common spaces, and a wing of the old elementary building,” as well as refund outstanding bonds from 2015.
Superintendent Pat Hocking said, depending on interest rates, the bonds will likely come in somewhere between $3 million and $3.5 million, but it is standard to ask for the maximum borrowing capacity, so the revenue purpose statement lists a figure of $5.25 million.
“That is not the number we are borrowing,” Hocking clarified of the higher figure.
If the district wanted to go to their maximum borrowing capacity, that would require a general obligation sales bond and more funding from taxpayers. Utilizing this bond at the lower amount allows for the district to utilize funding from sales taxes that the public is already paying.
Borrowing from sales tax revenue requires a public hearing, which will be held during their next meeting July 20 at 6 p.m. in the district board room at 400 Academy Street and is subject to 14-day citizen petition period.
If approved, the money could be borrowed in April, and projects could start next summer.