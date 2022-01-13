Ahead of the Jan. 10 deadline to have policies in place for the OHSA policies on vaccines and testing for employers with more than 100 workers, multiple area school boards held meetings to pass the required policies, with a caveat.
Jan. 6, the Anamosa school board approved policies, written by the Iowa Association of School Boards, to get the district in line with the mandate. Jan. 10 was the deadline set for unvaccinated employees to have to start wearing masks and for districts to pass the necessary policies. The mandate is currently being heard at the Supreme Court and Friday, Jan. 7, Iowa OSHA said they would not be enforcing the mandate.
“As a state plan state, the Iowa Division of Labor is charged with protecting the health and safety of those in the workplace and has the authority to enforce workplace safety and health standards for Iowa businesses,” Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts said. “Iowa doesn’t have a standard requiring the Covid-19 vaccine or testing. But after closely reviewing the federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate, Iowa has determined it will not adopt the federal standard. Iowa has concluded that it is not necessary because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change.”
Anamosa Superintendent Larry Hunt said the advice the district was getting was to wait and see what happened at the court. The court could rule the mandate is to be enforced, put a stay on the enforcement or say the mandate cannot be enforced. The passed policies allow the district to adjust based on the Supreme Court’s ruling.
In their own special meeting Jan. 7, Midland approved the policies and were briefed on how the district was planning to handle things. The policy covers all regular employees of the district, including substitutes and regular volunteers. It does not include subcontractors, non-regular volunteers or those attending sporting events.
For the testing aspect, Midland will serve as a Test Iowa site for pickup, which Bonjour said he felt was the best way to make the district followed the requirement to have someone else read the test than the person that administered it. The tests will be provided to the district free of charge and will be handed out to those who request them free as well. Hunt said how their district would handle testing for the staff was something they are planning to figure out over the next month ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline to implement the testing for unvaccinated employees. As of now, Hunt said it was unclear how the legal proceedings could delay that portion of the policy.
Springville took special action at their meeting Jan. 5 to approve a policy, with only vice president Albert Martin dissenting.
Olin Superintendent Mark Dohmen said the district falls under the 100 employee threshold and that in conversations with the district’s counsel, the district was advised to hold off on passing any policies for the time being.