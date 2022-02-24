Anamosa
During the course of the discussion over the 2022-2023 academic calendar discussion, school board members returned to the discussion over the possibility of adding more early outs to the calendar to give teachers more time to get work done.
Late last year, a survey had been sent out to staff and parents with the driving force being giving teachers some of their planning time back that’s being taking up by filling in for colleagues due to the widespread shortage of substitutes.
Results from the teachers showed that nearly three-quarters of the teachers were in favor of weekly early outs. When looking at parent numbers, things got a little more complicated as they were split about 50/50, with 50.4% of parents approving early outs every week.
Both administrators and board members were hesitant to put more added pressure on parents.
As a result, the school board approved a hybrid idea put forward to back off on personal development during some of the early outs to allow for that time to be used by teachers to make up for some of the missed planning time. Board members were open to possibly building more early outs into future calendars.
Board member Dennis Holland brought those past conversations back up as the board looked to the future and what the upcoming calendar might look like.
“We were here a couple months ago talking about adding more early release days for professional development for teachers and I think that’s something we need to consider again right now,” he said. “Finding subs and things like that, there’s going to be more challenges.”
As discussion was held, with board members, teachers and administrators all weighing in, there were varying ideas on what the best path forward was. Some felt it was important to give teachers more time in their professional groups. Others advocated for that time to be used as work time for teachers. A third opinion was that it was keeping the face time with students that was the most important.
In any calendar adjustment, Superintendent Larry Hunt reminded the board members to keep in mind that they didn’t want to deplete the 47.5 extra hours built into the schedule too much, to the point that the district was adding on to the end of the school year to hit the required 1,080 hours.
Carl Chalstrom suggested adding early outs to the fourth Wednesday of every month, in addition to the first and third Wednesdays. He explained his rationale by saying that, with holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving already being days off, it was easier to make fit into the schedule. Chalstrom also proposed changing the wording on the Jan. 16, 2023, day from professional development to a teacher work day as staff work to close out the first semester and get set for the second and not use April 10 as a weather makeup day.
The calendar, with those adjustments, passed unanimously.