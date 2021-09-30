During the Sept. 20 meeting of the Anamosa school board, the district’s nutrition director, Tammy Seeley, updated the district on what they’ve been up to and hardships they’re facing given supply chain issues.
Seeley said the district served a record number of meals during the 2020-2021 school year, bolstered by a federal program allowing for the district to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students.
“We tripled numbers for breakfast at the middle school and high school,” she said.
When adding up the total number of meals served in the school year and the summer feeding program, more than 257,000 meals were served.
As the 2021-2022 school year gets underway, Seeley said the district is finally seeing the crunch of issues with the national supply chain through a combination of COVID and the workforce shortage.
“For students, certain food items they’re used to eating might be hard to get their hands on. For staff, you may be hearing the students complain about menus missing their favorite items, along with menu changes without notice,” Seeley said in a letter sent home to families explaining the issue.
“The national food shortage is having a noticeable trickle-down effect on our child nutrition program. It starts with manufacturers not being able to get the raw product to produce items. There are fewer trucks on the roadways causing delays in deliveries. This will cause our menu to change without notice, this is out of our control. However, our nutrition team and myself are working diligently with our food distributor to find solutions.”
Some items the district is having trouble sourcing are items to satisfy nutritional requirements. As a result, food items aimed at fulfilling requirements for things like proteins and whole grains may look different.
“We are only seeing the beginning,” she said, noting issues could persist for a while.
While discussing things at the school board meeting, Seeley said she’d never seen anything like it in her 12 years in the district.