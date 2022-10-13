Scotch Grove

Proposals for a vision in Scotch Grove were on display at a community meeting Oct. 5.

 Seelman Landscape Architecture

Monticello

Following work done over the past year or so with focus groups, architects and members of the steering committee held an open house at the Durgin Pavilion at Camp Courageous to present plan options to the public Oct. 5 on the future of the Scotch Grove community.

