Following work done over the past year or so with focus groups, architects and members of the steering committee held an open house at the Durgin Pavilion at Camp Courageous to present plan options to the public Oct. 5 on the future of the Scotch Grove community.
The project is made possible by The Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program that is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation, in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever. Scotch Grove is only the second unincorporated community, after Amana, to be chosen as one of the visioning recipients in the program’s 25-year existence.
At the plan presentation, the Scotch Grove Steering Committee and designers at Seelman Landscape Architecture detailed three projects that had been identified: a regional trail system, Historic Depot Park and a streetscape plan at the Village Crossroads.
The trail proposal includes a proposed harvest trail, camp trail, Scotch Grove Prairie Trail, Jones County Great Trail and wildlife trail for a total of 28 possible miles of trail. Work to the historic district would include a monument to the old Amber Hula Hoop tree, a highlighting of connections between historical connection to the railroad, a playscape and a pedestrian access. The Village Crossroads would connect the trail plans with the historic plans, including Americans with Disabilities Act crossroads, additional parking and a bike lane, sidewalks restoring a historic road and banners and flags along the road.
A list of 10 total improvements included a wetland restoration, the creation of The Crossroads, new parking, creating an accessible drop off, streetscape vegetations, streetlights flags and banners, Tiny Home Village, work on a historic road, a bike trail and eastern gateway.
On display for the public to peruse were a set of design boards, ecological analysis and historical content.
Robert Helgens, a member of the steering committee, said the process has reenforced how important the connection to Camp Courageous and the closeness to pictured rock park could be and drawing some of those visitors in.
“If we could have that as a trailhead…that’s a long-term idea,” he said.
The community aspect of the process as it has gone along has been something that has stood out, Helgens noted, as they’ve always had good participation from the community throughout, and the latest meeting only further solidified the belief in the fact that there are those within the community that want to help with the process as much as they can.
Utilizing grants available and community partners, the group will look to secure grants with the help from their partners at the state and from local organizations like Jones County Economic Development. It’s unknown exactly how long the process will ultimately take. Some communities that have participated in the program are still working on things identified 20 years ago. However, the group hopes to have a first step selected soon.
That’s where the other takeaway from the group came in.
“Whatever you do, the first project you do, do it well and make it successful…and then you build off that success,” Helgens said.