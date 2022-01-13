College friends from across the country, and beyond, jumped for joy from the base of the “God Bless America” sculpture during a stop in Anamosa overnight July 29. The sculpture was once again a popular photo op after returning to Anamosa in 2021.
Heading into 2021, a major goal for the community was to get the massive “God Bless America” sculpture back in Anamosa in time for RAGBRAI.
That goal was achieved just in the nick of time. Seward Johnson’s “God Bless America” 25-foot-tall “American Gothic” couple returned in June of 2021, just a month before riders came through.
“The riders all loved it. We got tons of compliments from the riders. I don’t even know how many pictures were taken,” Anamosa Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LeeAnna Boone said.
The couple were the inspiration for the RAGBRAI committee’s overnight town theme: “Size Matters, and we like ‘em BIG.” Keeping the sculpture was the stated number one goal of the RAGBRAI executive committee and the city council voted to give the charitable portion of RAGBRAI’s funding for Anamosa to help keep the sculpture.
Even past RAGBRAI and with the sculpture on its second stint in Anamosa, the appeal of the sculpture has not waned in the community and beyond.
“It’s still getting attention. I’m still getting calls weekly wanting to know how long we’re going to have it for. They want to come in the spring and see it,” Boone said. “It’s still on people’s minds.”
Like when it was here for its previous stop in town, it’s been a tourism draw. The massive installation has remained a popular destination for photos and events, with a few more happenings scheduled for the spring. The sculpture has had a positive impact on not only on local business by bringing people to town, but on the Grant Wood Art Gallery downtown as well as people explore the Grant Wood connections around town.
As the birthplace of Grant Wood, keeping the sculpture in town permanently remains a priority.
“We still have every intention of keeping it,” Boone said, adding that they are constantly submitting for grants and communicating with those interested in making the sculpture a permanent fixture in town.
The communication and negotiation to keep the sculpture remains ongoing, but one that there remains a commitment to.
“It’s a long process. We’re not going to give up. I’m not going to give up,” Boone said. “We don’t want that truck to show up in May.”