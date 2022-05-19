A new and free seed library at the Anamosa Public Library opened May 2.
Located near the checkout desk during regular library hours. The public is welcomed to pick out seeds to plant in their garden. There are herbs, vegetables and flower seeds available. The library is hosted by Anamosa Public Library in partnership with Iowa State Extension and the Jones County Master Gardeners.
To celebrate the opening, a gardening talk given May 11 by Pam Benson and Jane Hilton, where they answered audience questions on gardening matters. Tips given out included the importance of having good, quality soil, using a potting mix if planting in a pot and ensuring you have plants set up for success where they could get enough sun, but not too much.
When deciding what plants to put adjacent to each other, Benson said companion planting is something to take into account—that means making sure plants are fighting each other for nutrients. When considering planting in pots, much like farmers do in their fields, gardeners should rotate what the plant and not just put the same plants in the same pot year after year. As container gardens become more popular, it’s important to note that containers will require more watering.
In addition to the seeds themselves, resources were available for people to pick up. Materials included information from ISU Extension and Outreach on guides for when to plant and harvest vegetables and variations of vegetables for gardeners to consider planting.
