Assistant Majority Leader Senator Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, today announced her re-election bid in Senate District 33.
“In the last four years, I have been proud to support important legislative priorities in the Senate, including promoting Iowa’s tourism industry, bringing historic tax relief for Iowa families, and keeping students in the classroom,” Koelker said. “I look forward to ensuring the voices of eastern Iowa continue to be heard.
“We have made great progress in the Iowa Senate to help grow our great state. We’ve brought more opportunities to Iowa and helped make it a better place to live for everyone. Much work remains to be done, however, and I am determined to keep working hard for eastern Iowans. I look forward to addressing the workforce shortage, making our tax code more competitive, and continuing to grow our opportunities across the state.”
Koelker was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018. Currently, while serving as the assistant majority leader, Koelker also serves as the chair of both the ethics committee and the economic development appropriations subcommittee, vice chair of the commerce committee, and as a member on appropriations, state government and transportation. After the passage of the new redistricting maps and effective with elections in 2022, Senate District 33 will include Jones County and parts of Jackson and Dubuque counties.
Through her work at the Eastern Iowa Tourism Association and the Dubuque Chamber of Commerce Convention and Visitors Bureau, Koelker has over two decades of experience strengthening communities in eastern Iowa. She takes great pride in promoting Iowa’s people and places, whether it is small town hospitality or big city excitement. That experience in economic development and tourism provides her with the knowledge and experience to benefit Iowa tourism and economic development efforts.
Koelker is a lifelong Iowan and a mother of four. She is deeply engaged with her community and profession, serving on the board of the Iowa Tourism Industry Partners, Dyersville Area Community Foundation, Enhance Iowa, Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Economic Development Authority, Iowa Women’s Foundation, Midwest Higher Education Compact\ and the Beckman High School Booster Club.