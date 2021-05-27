Seniors from the Anamosa High School Class of 2021 were given the following awards as part of a virtual awards ceremony held May 19.
Connor Andresen: Christopher Andresen Memorial Scholarship.
Colton Borst: Olin FFA Scholarship.
Alexa Bright: Kirkwood Community College Leaders for Tomorrow Scholarship, Jones County Regional Endowed Scholarship and Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.
Katravia Burns: Fred & Ione Hein Scholarship and University of Iowa Advantage Iowa Award.
Livia Curtis: Capri College Scholarship.
Tabitha Etten: Iowa State University Christina Hixson Opportunity Award, Jack Penner Memorial Choir Award, FM Chapter of T.T.T. Scholarship, Anamosa Music Booster Scholarship, Des Moines Register Academic All-State, John Philip Sousa Band Award, National School Color Guard Award and Frederic Chopin Piano Award.
DeLaney Frater: Anamosa Women’s Guild Scholarship, CR Association of Realtors Holly Kreger Scholarship, Heth Family Scholarship, Ruth E. Jump Scholarship and National Council on Youth Leadership Scholar.
Dominic Haas: Stefan Watermann Memorial Scholarship.
Kole Haverly: United Methodist Church Esther Boxwell Memorial Scholarship.
Natalie Hersom: Nate Dunn “Next Generation of Leaders” Scholarship.
Nathan Keating: Simpson College Honor Scholarship, Simpson College Matthew Simpson Scholarship, Simpson College Speech & Debate Scholarship, Simpson College Endowed Scholarship, Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Keith Dirks Memorial Scholarship and Lewis A. Helphand Memorial Scholarship.
Austin Kirby: Military Commitment Certificate of Commendation.
Trae Klatt: United Methodist Church Esther Boxwell Memorial Scholarship.
Cali Koppes: Mount Mercy Academic Scholarship.
Ivan Lambertsen: Anamosa Music Booster Scholarship, Anamosa FFA Scholarship, Erin Buck FFA Scholarship, Hills Bank & Trust Scholarship, Keith Dirks Memorial Scholarship, Arthur McCullough Post 13 American Legion Scholarship, Christopher Andresen Memorial Scholarship, Jones County Community Foundation Scholarship, Nick Nassif Jr. Anamosa High School Band Scholarship, Anamosa Education Association Scholarship, AgVantage FS Scholarship, Jones County 4-H Livestock Exhibitor Scholarship, Theisen 4-H Scholarship, Jones County Farm Bureau Scholarship, Innovative Ag Services Scholarship, Anna Husmann Scholarship, Jones Soil & Water Conservation District Scholarship, National Council on Youth Leadership Ambassador Leadership Award, Iowa Pork Foundation Scholarship, Iowa Elks Association Scholarship and Louis Armstrong Jazz Award.
Grace Lubben: Innovative Ag Services Scholarship, Erin Buck FFA Scholarship, Christopher Andresen Memorial Scholarship, Kirkwood Community College Athletic Softball Scholarship, Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Jones County Cattleman Scholarship and America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship.
Lilly Machart: National Archery in the Schools Program Scholarship and Anamosa Bowhunters Scholarship.
Jaiden Neuhaus: Bernie Saggau Award, Helen English RN Health Career Scholarship and Jones Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship.
Caleb Otting: Iowa Bar Association American Citizenship Award, Fidelity Bank & Trust Scholarship and Anamosa Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.
Jaiden Peasley: National School Marching Award.
Elizabeth Riniker: Anamosa FFA Scholarship, Jones County Farm Bureau Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Joe Legg & Family Memorial Leadership Scholarship, Anamosa Chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, Marjorie Monroe Scholarship, St. Pat’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship and St. Patrick’s Church Youth Group Scholarship.
Addy Rogers: University of Iowa Pentacrest Award.
Lily Rogers: Stefan Watermann Memorial Scholarship and University of Iowa Pentacrest Award.
Kelsey Scofield: Rotary Scholarship, Ruth E. Jump Scholarship, KWWL Best of Class, National Council on Youth Leadership Scholar, Governor’s Scholar Recognition Award, National Honor Society and Community Blood Drive Scholarship.
Seth Secrist: Anamosa Music Boosters Scholarship.
Cylie Smith: Wartburg College Regents Scholarship, Hagan Scholarship, Arthur McCullough Post 13 American Legion Scholarship and CR Association of Realtors Warren Aswegan Real Estate Scholarship.
Melanny Wadsworth: Central College Presidential Scholarship, Central College Trustee Scholarship and Anamosa Music Boosters Scholarship.
Devin Warren: Woody Herman Jazz Award.
Austin Wickham: IBA Award of Merit.
Megan Zimmerman: Ethel Jane Birk Scholarship and Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award.