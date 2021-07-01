Anamosa
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Anamosa Senior Center will once again be offering senior meals at their Anamosa location at 112 N. Ford St. starting July 6.
Jones County Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman said she’s both excited to be able to open the dining room back to the patrons of the program, but apprehensive as well with everything that has gone on with the pandemic. The excitement over the return is palpable.
“Everybody is really, really looking forward to getting back together. They’ve kept in touch with me. I’ve kept in touch with them,” Tallman said.
With the return of meals, the band will be playing for the first meal back. Reservations are required for the meal and are required by 8 a.m. that morning for that day’s noon meal. Reservations can be made by phoning 319-462-4484.
Senior dining is currently looking for a new site for meals in Monticello, and Wyoming’s dining hall will remain closed for the time being, but plans are for both of the sites to reopen by the end of the month.
Over the course of the pandemic, the senior center has been delivering frozen meals. With the reopening of senior dining for meals, daily delivery of fresh meals for those at home are also returning.
“A lot of them have just been waiting and waiting for this,” Tallman said.
Some of the patrons that get the home delivered meals dropped off with the frozen meals. Those that would like to start receiving home delivered meals or would like to start the service are encouraged to call senior dining at the 319-462-4484.
Tallman said everyone is looking forward to getting back with socializing.
“It’s been a long-haul for the seniors without the socialization,” Tallman said.