Anamosa
The Raider Productions cast and crew is preparing to present “The Addams Family” for the spring musical at Anamosa High School.
Director Dani Helmich said she selected the production first because she was a fan of the titular family, but also because she felt it would be a good way to reward some of her seniors.
“We have seniors that have been in drama for their entire [high school years] and I wanted to give them that moment to really shine,” she said.
One such senior is Drew Pate, who’s been leading the way on the lighting and set work for the production.
“It was definitely fun and challenging to design both the lighting and the set for this,” he said.
The production has to juggle starting off in a cemetery and transitioning to the Addams’s home, the latter of which takes place in multiple different rooms. He said “The Addams Family” is probably the most complicated set they’ve ever built.
“Everything’s on wheels…everything moves,” he said. “I think it’s the biggest set we’ve done, it’s the most involved set. ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ had a really good set, and I think people enjoyed that. So, making this one as elaborate as it is, is really fun and I hope people enjoy that.”
Lily Wilmoth, who is participating in her second production after taking on the role of Gertrude in the fall production of “Penny for your Thoughts,” said as she was growing up, her whole family was a big fan of “The Addams Family” and that Wednesday had always been her favorite character. Now, she’s excited to take on the role of Wednesday because it was a role that felt perfect for her.
“It doesn’t require too much actual acting because it aligns with my personality well. I’ve actually heard that from a lot of people. They’re like, ‘Wow! You’re perfect for this’” she said. “It’s nice to have a character that aligns with your own personality so well.”
This version of Wednesday is older than the one that has been portrayed on television or the ‘90s films as she is introducing her family to her boyfriend and his family as she wants to get married. The plot allows Wilmoth to both play the character she loved growing up, while adding something new as well.
“Obviously, Wednesday in the movies is very monotone, straightforward. So, it’s kind of fun to add more personality toward her. She’s older and falling in love with a boy now, which is not something you expect from her,” she said.
Both cast and crew are excited to bring this version of one of pop culture’s most recognizable families to the stage.
There will be three chances to see the production: May 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and May 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10 and students are $5.