Anamosa
There was a sense of normalcy back in the Jones County Senior Center in Anamosa July 6.
Up at the lectern, Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman inquired about upcoming birthdays for the month, for which the band then struck up a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” news items and let diners know that an exercise machine was available before a hot meal was served.
“Welcome back. It’s been a long year and a half,” Tallman said. “It’s great to see everybody’s faces. I missed you all.”
Her diners agreed.
“I missed everybody,” Cathy Rosc said, though she did keep in touch with friends from the senior center during the building’s closure, but it wasn’t quite the same. “Bob and I, we come here every day. It’s just beautiful to see everybody again knowing that they’re all in good health.”
Even among those who don’t make the trip daily for a meal, the return was a welcome one.
“It’s just a miracle that we’re all here, and we’re happy to see everyone,” Joy Wittenburg said. “We made it through it, and we got our shots, and we’re ready to go.”
Reservations are required for the meal and are required by 8 a.m. that morning for that day’s noon meal.
Reservations can be made by phoning 319-462-4484. Those who need a hot meal home delivered are encouraged to call the same number.