Jones County Public Health has seen a rise recently in the reported levels of sexually transmitted diseases.
In updating the Jones County Board of Supervisors April 5, director Jess Wiedenhoff said the department has been seeing an uptick for a while, and the numbers in the first-quarter of the year appear to show the trend continuing.
“Right now, at this point in the year for chlamydia, we’ve doubled where we were at…at this point last year,” she said.
For context, in 2016, the county only saw 23 cases, while initial data for 2021 shows a caseload of 66. The numbers are just preliminary, as it takes a year and a half for the state to officially verify the numbers.
Gonorrhea cases have been up and down in the county, while Siphilus is up 38.8% across the state. While it isn’t the only cohorts where cases are reported, typically the department sees the cases reported among those in their upper teens through mid-20s. Wiedenhoff has been in contact with Linn County, whom Jones County contracts with, about possible testing opportunities and has reached out to a project in the Quad Cities to provide resources and educational materials for schools. With the numbers on the rise, Wiedenhoff reached out to the school late last year and is planning on reaching out again.
Other projects the department was working on included meeting with area school districts to discuss the Healthy Lifestyles program for which the county has been chosen to participate in the pilot program. It’s a predeveloped curriculum for after school activities.
“I think it’s a great fit,” she said.
The department is also looking to start the Healthy Hometowns program later in the month and looking forward to celebrating the three-year anniversary of the Points program.