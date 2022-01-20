The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque is excited to welcome Sheila Kramer Tjaden to the team as the new affiliate director. In her new role, Tjaden will focus on the foundation’s regional approach, creating a roadmap to continue strengthening our communities and inspiring giving across our seven-county foot point. Tjaden will provide oversight of affiliate boards and staff in Dyersville, Delaware, Jackson, Jones and Clinton counties and support affiliate communications manager.
“Sheila’s enthusiasm and experience are a welcome addition to our team,” Amy Manternach, chief operating officer, said. “She is a thoughtful, positive leader whose career and community interests have intersected with our work many times over the years.”
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque offers robust support for its affiliate foundations. MJ Smith has moved into the role of senior affiliate director and will focus on her longtime relationships with donors as well as the foundation’s Small-Town Dreams Initiative. Manternach, chief operating officer, is also transitioning from supporting affiliates into special projects. Molly Moser, affiliate communications manager, continues to provide communications support for affiliates across the region and supports affiliate boards and staff in Allamakee and Clayton Counties.
Tjaden joins the Community Foundation with 18 years of experience in public relations and development work at Unity Point Health – Jones Regional Medical Center, the last 12 serving as the community development director. She is originally from Hopkinton, where she graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School – the home of our own Foundation for the Future of Delaware County’s very impactful Dollars for Scholars program. She studied public relations and communications at the University of Northern Iowa. Tjaden was a very engaged participant in Monticello’s Community Heart and Soul program and has been named a Heart and Soul Champion. She also represented the Jones Regional Medical Center Foundation, a fund held by the Jones County Community Foundation and served as co-chair for the Monticello Schools’ Vote Yes committee.
In her free time, Tjaden likes spending time outdoors and with positive people. She loves Neil Diamond, enjoys cooking and the 2000 biographical sports film “Remember the Titans,” often listed among the best football movies of all time. The foundation welcomes her into her new role and anticipates community leaders and partners will enjoy getting to know her. She can be reached at 563-588-2700 or sheila@dbqfoundation.org.