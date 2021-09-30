Lisa and Roger Ockenfels, fifth and sixth from left, were on hand along with Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce members and representatives of Animal Welfare Friends for the ribbon cutting on the Duane Ockenfels Memorial Dog Park Sept. 25.
Thanks to a generous donation, a new dog park has opened to the public at Animal Welfare Friends.
The Animal Welfare Friends Board held the dedication ceremony for the Duane Ockenfels Memorial Dog Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.
“The Ockenfels family has chosen to perpetuate [Duane’s] memory by providing funds for the area’s very first dog park,” Board President Cindy Bagge said at the ribbon cutting. “As a result of their generosity, this park, open from sunup to sundown, is open free of charge for all to enjoy in Duane’s memory.
“It is with genuine gratitude and warm regards that the Animal Welfare Friends dedicate this phase one dog park area as the ‘Duane Ockenfels Memorial Park.’”
Duane’s parents, Roger and Lisa, wanted a way to honor their son by supporting things he was passionate about, and this was part of that plan. Duane’s connections with dogs started at an early age. His father explained that the family dog saved Duane’s life when he was three by keeping sows away from him when he inadvertently opened up the pig pen and got in with the animals.
“I think every farm should have a dog,” he said.
Upon getting his first home, Duane immediately started looking for a dog, was inseparable with his dog for 13 years and adopted two others. Duane took his own life Sept. 4, 2018. His were glad to help provide a place for dogs to play in the town Duane’s grandparents called home.
“I hated to get the inheritance…I’ve been using that money in areas that Duane would enjoy,” Roger said.
Other ways they’ve used the money include scholarships for Marion students, where Duane graduated from, and making donations to agencies supporting mental health.
“There’s an acronym: HOPE, honor, openness, prevention and education. You’re helping me fulfill one of those with honor by allowing me to share my tragedy with others,” Roger said. “I want access to mental health to be as common as it is with physical health.”
Roger said he hoped to continue the partnership with Animal Welfare Friends to continue honoring his son’s memory. Animal Welfare Friends is located at 22407 Business US-151, Monticello.