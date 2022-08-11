Anamosa
The Jones County Food Pantry is in serious need of donations.
The pantry has recently seen a rise in the number of households served.
In a typical month, the pantry will service an average of 125 families. Though that decreased when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, numbers had returned to normal before the recent spike. Over the first six months of the year, the pantry held steady, hitting a low point of 113, before jumping to 147 in April, 143 in May and taking another jump to 182 in June and 197 families in July.
It’s a steep jump. Though in the past, there have been months were the number of families served has been more than 200, Julie Finn with the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program said. August is already a month where the pantry has seen increased need in the past with kids home from school. But with inflationary pressures, that has been exacerbated. Finn said they’ve seen an increase in families from the Anamosa area and the Midland area.
“The need is out there,” she said.
As the number of families in need of food have increased, the amount of donations the pantry has received has seen a decrease.
“It’s expensive for people to donate more so than it was before,” pantry board member Sherri Hunt said.
“Everyone’s in the same boat, no one’s got extra money to donate,” Finn said.
With the widespread nature of inflation, the HACAP regional reservoir is also running low, meaning the county gets less from them, and it has also impacted the vouchers the pantry has been able to offer. Visitors generally get a $20 Fareway voucher, which has had to be trimmed to $10 because funds are low.
That makes the donations to the food pantry even more critical.
“We’re trying to rely on donations coming in to supplement a lot,” Finn said.
When it comes to donating food items for the pantry, for those looking to do the best with their donations, the items to donate are things that people can make meals with. This includes hamburger helper, pancake batter, pasta and sauce, fruit, vegetables, tuna and chicken.
In addition to food items, the food bank also takes donations of things like hygiene products and laundry detergent, which cannot be purchased with food stamps.
In addition to donations of food and hygiene products, they do take checks, but they must be addressed to the Jones County Food Pantry, not HACAP. A little bit can go a long way. For every dollar donated, it is estimated that the pantry can procure six pounds of food.
The pantry is always looking for organizations or businesses willing to host food drives, which can help spur donations.
The food bank is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 105 Broadway Place in Anamosa. Appointments are needed ahead of time to pick up food, and it is asked that those coming to make donations also call ahead. They can be reached via phone at 319-462-4343.